Will There Be 'Virgin River' Season 8? Updates, Cast, Release Date and More

Will There Be 'Virgin River' Season 8?

Source: NETFLIX Netflix's 'Virgin River' currently has six seasons.

More love triangles and wedding drama are about to happen on Netflix's Virgin River. After it renewed the series for a seventh season, the streamer confirmed the show's return for Season 8. Showrunner Patrick Sean Smith told Tudum in July, "On behalf of myself and the whole Virgin River family, we're eternally grateful to Netflix and to the fans for allowing us to continue on this journey with these beloved characters." The announcement followed closely after the seventh season finished filming in June.

What Will 'Virgin River' Season 8 Be About?

Source: NETFLIX 'Virgin River' premiered on Netflix in December 2019.

Netflix has not released an official synopsis for Virgin River Season 8, but it is expected to continue the characters' adventures from the previous installment. According to Smith, Season 7 "will find Mel and Jack taking their first steps into marriage as they start to plan for and build a life and family together. Meanwhile, Doc and Hope will work together to protect the clinic and the integrity of the town from outsiders." He shared in another interview with Tudum, "I can't imagine creating a scenario where you think Mel and Jack are going to break up. It forces you to dig a little bit deeper into, well, what other issues can they have in their relationship? Especially when you want to keep it through the romance lens. I think Alex and Martin play all of those [moments so well], it's just resting on emotional stakes as opposed to 'will they, won't they.'" Virgin River is inspired by Robyn Carr's bestselling book series, which currently has 21 installments.

Who Will Star in 'Virgin River' Season 8?

Source: NETFLIX Netflix added two new characters to the cast of 'Virgin River' Season 7.

Virgin River Season 8 is expected to feature the original cast members, including Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Annette O'Toole, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Colin Lawrence, Kai Bradbury, Kandyse McClure, Marco Grazzini, Sarah Dugdale, Tim Matheson and Zibby Allen. Season 7's newcomers Sara Canning and Cody Kearsley may also return for the newly announced installment.

How Many Episodes Will 'Virgin River' Season 8 Have?

Source: NETFLIX Previous seasons typically consisted of 10 to 12 episodes.

According to reports, Virgin River Season 8 will have 10 episodes.

When Will 'Virgin River' Season 8 Be Released?

Source: NETFLIX 'Virgin River' received an early renewal from Netflix for its eighth season.