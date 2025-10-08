or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Politics > Virginia Giuffre
Politics

Virginia Giuffre's Brother Defends Jeffrey Epstein Survivors as Mike Johnson Stalls Floor Vote to Release Files

photo of Sky Roberts, Virginia Giuffre and Mike Johnson
Source: @falcon_9_rocket/Instagram;mega

Virginia Giuffre's brother has had enough.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 8 2025, Published 1:37 p.m. ET

Virginia Giuffre, a victim of Jeffrey Epstein, revealed intense details about the abuse she experienced as a teenager before she killed herself in April at the age of 41.

While she is now unable to support fellow victims, her younger brother, Sky Roberts, spoke with MSNBC on Tuesday, October 7, to defend his late sister as House Speaker Mike Johnson delays the vote to release the remainder of the Epstein files.

Virginia Giuffre's Brother Speaks Out

photo of Virginia Giuffre killed herself in April
Source: mega

Virginia Giuffre killed herself in April.

“I think he’s forgetting that these are human lives,” Roberts said of Johnson. “These are actual victims and survivors, including my sister and the families… that are still suffering a great loss.”

Giuffre’s brother continued, “And I think he forgets there’s a human side to this, that this isn’t just a political ring for [him] to run through. These are human lives, and this hurts. This hurts every time [he] come[s] out and…just say[s], ‘Oh well, only a dozen survivors came to Washington to actually come forward.’”

'How Many Is It Gonna Take?'

photo of Sky Roberts questioned how many victims it will take to release the Epstein files
Source: mega

Sky Roberts questioned how many victims it will take to release the Epstein files.

Roberts went on to note how those who survived Epstein’s abuse shouldn’t have to stand on Capitol Hill to plead with politicians to release files that would provide proof of the history of trauma they suffered. “How many is it gonna take?” he asked.

He also suggested that Johnson was continuing to stall the process in order to protect his political allies. “You’re holding [this] against the votes because you just have to defend a person or your friends,” Roberts said.

MORE ON:
Virginia Giuffre

One More Signature Needed to Pass Bipartisan Petition

photo of There is one more signature needed to pass the petition for a floor vote
Source: mega

There is just one more signature needed to pass the petition for a floor vote.

Roberts’ public notice comes as Johnson continues to delay the swearing-in of Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva, whose signature could provide the last one needed to push the discharge petition through for a floor vote.

In September, Representatives Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna initiated the bipartisan petition that would require a combined 218 signatures from both Democrats and Republicans in the House to release additional Epstein files.

Several of Epstein’s survivors spoke on Capitol Hill that same month about their harrowing experience at the hands of the late pedophile, hoping to sway Representatives of the House to pass the petition.

Mike Johnson Claims He Is Not Delaying Floor Vote

photo of Mike Johnson claimed he is not delaying the swearing-in of Adelita Grijalva
Source: mega

Mike Johnson claimed he is not delaying the swearing-in of Adelita Grijalva.

Despite Grijalva having won a special election in Arizona’s 7th Congressional District on September 23, 2025, Johnson has not yet sworn her into the House of Representatives.

When pressed by CNN’s Manu Raju about the Democratic Rep’s influence on the petition, Johnson claimed, “It has nothing to do with that at all. We will swear her in when everybody gets back,” adding it would be scheduled “as soon as she wants.”

