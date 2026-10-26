'Star Trek' Star Walter Koenig Dead at 90 as Former Costar George Takei Reacts: 'A Loyal Friend'
Oct. 26 2026, Updated 3:27 p.m. ET
Walter Koenig, who portrayed bridge crew member Pavel Chekov for two seasons of the original Star Trek series, has died at 90.
Galactic Productions, his appearance agency, broke the news by posting that he died of old age on October 25 while surrounded by his daughter and niece.
'Walter Helped Inspire Audiences With His Optimism, Humor and Adventurous Spirit'
“Walter helped inspire audiences with his optimism, humor, and adventurous spirit,” they wrote. “Beyond Star Trek, his long and distinguished career showcased his versatility as an actor and his genuine love for his craft. Through countless convention appearances and interactions with fans, he shared his kindness, wit, and appreciation with everyone fortunate enough to meet him. He understood what Star Trek meant to people and embraced the community that grew around it.”
With his Beatle-esque good looks and thick accent, Koenig’s Chekov became a fan-favorite after he was introduced in the show’s second season. He was a popular attraction on the convention circuit and was the last of the original cast to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012.
Koenig Reprised Chekov Many Times
Chekov was a key part of Star Trek’s vision of a multicultural future, in which Russian, Japanese and Black crew members served as equal partners in the late 1960s.
Koenig reprised the role of Chekhov numerous times, including seven movies, a variety of fan productions and multiple video games. His last Trek appearance was in season three of Star Trek: Picard in 2023, in which he voiced the grandson of his original character, Anton Chekhov. The character was named in honor of the late Anton Yelchin, who took on the role of Chekhov with Koenig’s blessing in 2009’s reboot Star Trek before dying in an auto accident in 2016 at age 27.
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Koenig Was Also a Writer
Koenig was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Judy Levitt, who passed away in 2022, and his son Andrew Koenig, who died at 41 in 2010.
His other roles included The Starlost, Moontrap, and a highly regarded recurring role on Babylon 5.
Koenig was also a prolific sci-fi writer. He wrote for Land of the Lost, Family, and The Powers of Matthew Star. He also wrote an episode of Star Trek: The Animated Series and an issue of the Star Trek comic book.
‘A Writer, a Teacher, a Thoughtful Man and a Loyal Friend'
With Koenig’s passing, only two of the original Enterprise crew remain: William Shatner and George Takei.
Takei, who shared the ship’s console with Koenig as Hikaru Sulu, paid tribute on social media: “Walter and I met on the bridge of the Enterprise in the 1960s, and we stayed friends for nearly six decades,” he revealed. “When Brad and I married in 2008, Walter stood beside us as our best man … Walter was more than Chekov. He was a writer, a teacher, a thoughtful man, and a loyal friend. To the fans who loved him for so many years, thank you. He loved you too.”