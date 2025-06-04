Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood Squash Feud Rumors After 'White Lotus' Drama

“He said, ‘I’m Scorpio,’ and I said, ‘I’m Scorpio moon.’ And then we both didn’t know what to say after that. ‘See you in Thailand!’” Wood chuckled, glancing over to Goggins, who confirmed the story with a nod.

“I think we were there for a day or two without meeting because I was so f------ in my head alone,” the Fallout actor admitted.

When he finally reached out for lunch, Wood was a bundle of nerves.

“I didn’t know what to order. I was like, ‘Can you pick for me?’ I was so nervous,” she recalled. “The minute she walked around the corner, I felt, ‘This is gonna work,'" Goggins admitted. "Two minutes into the conversation, it felt like I’ve known this person for 100 years.”