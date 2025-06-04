Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood Squash Feud Rumors After 'White Lotus' Drama
Actors Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood have finally addressed their off-screen relationship and camaraderie following their roles in HBO's The White Lotus.
The duo dispelled ongoing rumors of tension between them — most notably sparked by Goggins’ unfollowing his costar on Instagram.
How Wood and Goggins Met
“He said, ‘I’m Scorpio,’ and I said, ‘I’m Scorpio moon.’ And then we both didn’t know what to say after that. ‘See you in Thailand!’” Wood chuckled, glancing over to Goggins, who confirmed the story with a nod.
“I think we were there for a day or two without meeting because I was so f------ in my head alone,” the Fallout actor admitted.
When he finally reached out for lunch, Wood was a bundle of nerves.
“I didn’t know what to order. I was like, ‘Can you pick for me?’ I was so nervous,” she recalled. “The minute she walked around the corner, I felt, ‘This is gonna work,'" Goggins admitted. "Two minutes into the conversation, it felt like I’ve known this person for 100 years.”
'No Feud!'
Goggins maintained that there was no drama between the two.
“There is no feud. I adore, I love this woman madly, and she is so important to me,” he emphasized, pushing back against the rumor mill. “This is Goldie Hawn. This is Meg Ryan. She can do anything, and she will.”
The interview also acknowledged the cloud of social media gossip that has followed their relationship, particularly surrounding Goggins' recent decision to unfollow Wood on Instagram.
“I think it’s such a comment on where we’re at culturally. Why is everyone obsessing over Instagram? That is irrelevant,” Wood commented. “Eventually, I just started to sit back and watch these people making something out of absolutely nothing.” The creative duo addressed the misconceptions propagated by an article published in The Times, which suggested discord between them. Goggins described the situation as “disgusting” and aimed to clarify the context, stating, “What he was insinuating, it was so disgusting. It was so appalling. I was flabbergasted.”
How Wood Helped Goggins
As the conversation veered toward their personal well-being, the emotional bond between them revealed itself.
Goggins recounted how Wood supported him during moments of personal struggle while filming by "infusing their relationship with authenticity."
“I was alone purposely in this experience — but Aimee, as Chelsea, wouldn’t let me do that,” he said, expressing his gratitude.
“I’ll follow you right now!” he enthusiastically declared while following Wood during the interview. “It’s just a part of me just saying goodbye to this character so that now Aimee and I will be friends for f------ ever.”