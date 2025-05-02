Walton Goggins Snaps When Asked About Alleged Feud With 'White Lotus' Costar Aimee Lou Wood in 'Off the Rails' Interview
Walton Goggins is refusing to address his alleged feud with The White Lotus costar Aimee Lou Wood.
London Times writer Ed Potton pointed out to the actor, 53, how he and Wood, 31, no longer follow each other on Instagram.
“I’m not gonna have that conversation,” the actor responded in the story published Thursday, May 1.
“We’re not going there, thank you,” said Goggins' American publicist, who sat in for the interview alongside his British publicist, who added, "Next question."
The journalist then brought up how Wood and Goggins, who played lovers in the Max series, are scheduled to make a public appearance together in the future, however, the Justified star kept mum on the subject.
“Shall we talk about The Uninvited a bit more?” the British publicist suggested about his new movie.
The writer pressed once again, leading Goggins to get upset. “There is no conversation to be had about that. Sharing politics on social media — it’s in a vacuum. What the f---, Ed! Come on buddy. Wow.”
The U.S. cut short the interview, with Potton saying it was an "off the rails" chat.
As OK! previously reported, the costars originally followed each other before fans noticed they were no longer friends on social media.
Adding fuel to the fire, when Saturday Night Live mocked Wood's teeth, Goggins wrote, “Hahahahahhahaha amazzzingggg” under the SNL post on Instagram but later deleted it.
Meanwhile, the British starlet felt hurt by the ordeal.
"I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny xo. (Felt righteous, might delete later)," she wrote on social media about the skit.
The Daddy Issues star added in another post, "Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple of weeks ago. Yes, take the p--- for sure — that's what the show is about — but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?"
Wood later revealed SNL issued an apology to her for the sketch but did not give further details.
She also defended Sarah Sherman, who portrayed her in the skit, writing, "Not @sarahsquirm 's fault. Not hating on her, hating on the concept."
Wood continued, "I actually love being taken the p--- out of when it's clever and in good spirits. But the joke was about fluoride. I have big gap teeth not bad teeth. I don't mind caricature – I understand that's what SNL is."