Actor Warren Beatty Accused Of Sexually Coercing Teen Girl In 1973
Warren Beatty has been accused of sexually coercing a teen girl almost 50 years ago, and now she has filed a lawsuit against him seeking damages.
In the filing, which was lodged in Los Angeles, Calif., Kristina Charlotte Hirsch alleges she met the Hollywood actor on a movie set when she was 14 or 15 years old.
According to the docs, filed on Monday, November 7, she claimed he invited her to his hotel room, in addition for taking her around in his car.
Hirsch alleged that Beatty would comment on her looks, and he gave her his phone number, going on to call her many times in 1973.
However, Beatty is not named in the suit, but it refers to him as the star who had been nominated for an Oscar for playing Clyde in Bonnie in Clyde, which came out in 1967. The movie star “acted in television and several Hollywood films, including portraying Clyde in ‘Bonnie and Clyde,’ a major box-office success that earned DEFENDANT DOE an Academy Award for Best Actor,” the suit said. “By 1973, DEFENDANT DOE had acquired wealth, stature and power as a result of his career and status as a movie star.”
The actor, who would have been around 35 years old at the time, "used his position and status as an adult and a Hollywood movie star to coerce sexual contact with Plaintiff on multiple occasions, including oral sex, simulated sex and finally coerced sexual intercourse with the minor child," the document reads.
At first, Hirsch was "thrilled" by the situation, as she thought they were in a romantic relationship.
Now, Hirsch, who lives in Louisiana, is seeking compensation for psychological, mental and emotional distress.
Hirsch sued under a 2019 California law that opened a three-year "lookback window" for claims of sexual abuse that otherwise would be banned by statues of limitations, but the window expires on January 1, 2023.
Beatty has been married to Annette Bening since 1992, and they share four kids.
“There is no secret as anyone who’s been married knows,” the actress previously shared of their relationship. “We have an incredible family, we have beautiful children. We’ve been through a lot. It’s the center of life. It’s the most important thing. It’s everything.”