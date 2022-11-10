Actor Warren Beatty Accused Of Sexually Coercing Teen Girl In 1973

Warren Beatty has been accused of sexually coercing a teen girl almost 50 years ago, and now she has filed a lawsuit against him seeking damages.

In the filing, which was lodged in Los Angeles, Calif., Kristina Charlotte Hirsch alleges she met the Hollywood actor on a movie set when she was 14 or 15 years old.

According to the docs, filed on Monday, November 7, she claimed he invited her to his hotel room, in addition for taking her around in his car.