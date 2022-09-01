‘Not Surprised Or Shocked’: Armie Hammer’s Aunt Casey Speak Out On Disturbing Sexual Assault Allegations

Casey Hammer has revealed her stance on nephew Armie Hammer’s sexual assault allegations — and she wants justice for his alleged victims.

A newly released trailer for the upcoming documentary series House of Hammer has brought attention back to the 36-year-old actor's disturbing ways, which were first uncovered last year.

“I honestly was not surprised or shocked,” explained Casey in a Tuesday, August 30 interview. “Based on how I grew up, I was exposed to horrific crimes and experiences that were covered up because it was behind closed doors and we couldn’t talk about it.”