Was Diane Keaton Married? Inside Her Relationships With A-List Actors — Including Woody Allen and Warren Beatty
Oct. 13 2025, Published 9:03 a.m. ET
Woody Allen
Three A-list actors were among Diane Keaton's "many loves."
The actress, who died on October 11 at the age of 79, was romantically linked to Woody Allen after their 1969 meeting in the Broadway production of Play It Again, Sam. They lived together in Allen's New York penthouse while they were dating.
Although they eventually split, the two remained friends over the years.
In a 2023 interview with The Guardian, Keaton said she owed everything to Allen.
"He was so amazing," she said of her ex. "It always was really special to be with Woody. He was great. He was everything, and he remains (so) to me. He gave me everything. He really did. Woody made it loose. That helped me enormously."
She also voiced her support for Allen when his daughter Dylan accused him of sexual assault.
"Woody Allen is my friend and I continue to believe him," Keaton tweeted in 2018.
Al Pacino
While Keaton and Al Pacino started working together in Francis Ford Coppola's mob classic The Godfather in 1971, they did not start dating until three years later. She ended their on-again, off-again relationship in 1990 as he would not commit to marriage.
"He was very appealing, and the thing is, we kept running into each other because of work," Keaton told HuffPost years after their split. "Work brings people together; it's very helpful. … Maybe I need another job to find another unobtainable great!"
In 2017, The First Wives Club actress confessed she had a crush on Pacino while they were working on the trilogy.
Meanwhile, the Scent of a Woman actor told Keaton, "I love you forever," as he ended his tribute speech during her AFI Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony.
Warren Beatty
Keaton and Warren Beatty began dating before costarring in the 1981 film, Reds. Their romance lasted five years.
In a 2016 interview with Variety, Keaton said she first saw Beatty in Splendor in the Grass in 1961.
"I mean, come on! He was, I mean, to die for. A dream," she gushed about her former lover.
The mom-of-two added, "Not only was he beautiful, gorgeous and s--- and captivating and mysterious and a great movie star but he was also an unbelievable producer and director, or is rather, is also an unbelievable director and producer. All of this is just so unique."