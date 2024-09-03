Mia Farrow Admits She Wouldn't Discourage Someone If They Wanted to Work With Ex Woody Allen Despite His Sexual Abuse Scandal
Mia Farrow has no interest in working with ex Woody Allen after his scandals, but she doesn't frown upon on any fellow actors who have chosen to team up with the director.
Farrow mentioned her former partner during her Sunday, September 1, appearance on CBS Sunday Morning.
When the journalist asked the 79-year-old actress, "Are you able to separate the experience as an actor in those films from the personal trials and tribulations that would follow?" she replied, "Oh, yeah, yeah."
"I completely understand if an actor decides to work with him," she confessed. "I’m not one who’d say, 'Oh, they shouldn’t.'"
Allen, 88, has faced several scandals over the years, including their daughter Dylan claiming he sexually abused her when she was just 7 years old. He denied the accusations and was never charged with any crime.
The filmmaker also sparked controversy when after he and Mia split, he went on to marry her adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn.
Mia has discussed the chaos over the years, admitting in the 2021 HBO docuseries Allen v. Farrow that romancing Woody was "the great regret of my life."
"....That I wasn't perceptive enough. It's my fault, I brought this guy into my family," she explained. "There's nothing I can do to take that away."
"I get why people can't believe it because who on Earth could believe that of Woody Allen? I couldn't believe it. I couldn't believe it," she continued. "Everybody admired Woody so much, loved him, and I did too."
Hollywood has remained divided on their stance about Allen, with actresses such as Kate Winslet and Drew Barrymore stating they would never work with him again.
After Selena Gomez and Timothee Chalamet starred in Allen's film A Rainy Day in New York — which started production in 2017 — they wound up donating their salaries upon the MeToo movement.
The Disney Channel alum donated more than $1 million to Time's Up, which exceed her salary for the flick.
On the other hand, Javier Bardem came to the Oscar winner's defense in a 2021 interview.
"Pointing fingers at someone is very dangerous if it hasn't been legally proven. Beyond that, it's just gossip," said Bardem, who has worked with Allen in the past.
"I try to go where logic dictates, which is: Let's follow the rules that exist to establish whether someone is guilty or innocent. If the case re-opens and he is proven to be guilty, I will be the first to say, 'What a horrible thing,'" he noted. "But so far, I haven't seen that."