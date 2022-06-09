Prime Video Drops The Trailer For Experimental New Dating Show 'The One That Got Away' — Watch Here
Prime Video's cutting edge new reality series dares to ask the question: "What if the person you're meant to spend your future with is from your past?"
The One That Got Away will follow a group of singles looking for love as they are given the chance to rekindle a past relationship, whether it is a stranger they met once, a best friend or a seemingly unrequited crush from their childhood.
Hosted by pop sensation Betty Who, The One That Got Away takes a deep dive into the past, and potentially future, love lives of six singles — Vince, Allyssa, Nigel, Jeff, Kasey, and Ashley — over the ten episode series.
"One by one, people from your past will enter through the portal," Betty tells the singles in the debut trailer. Most of the show's stars seem shocked and excited by who arrives, with one humorously admitting she doesn't know the man's name. However, later in the clip, the host announces a surprise twist just before a new mystery person joins the contestants to mix things up.
Elan Gale, who produced The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, and created the romantic reality series smash hit FBoy Island will be executive producing, also joined by Gabe Turner and Caroline Roseman.
The One That Got Away is only the first new reality show Prime Video is releasing this summer. Forever Summer: Hamptons premieres in July, following the lives of a group of college kids growing up in the affluent New York community. In August, Cosmic Love will attempt to find singles the perfect partner using astrology.
Watch The One That Got Away on Friday, June 24, only on Prime Video. Stay tuned for exclusive OK! interviews with the cast later this month.