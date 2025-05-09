Watch: Fox News Panelist Camryn Kinsey Leaves Viewers Terrified and 'Stunned' After Fainting Live on Air
Former Trump administration official Camryn Kinsey collapsed live on air during a heated discussion on Fox News Thursday night, leaving audience members gasping in disbelief.
The incident occurred on Thursday, May 8, during a segment analyzing former President Joe Biden's comments about former Vice President Kamala Harris' electoral loss to Donald Trump in the 2024 election.
Kinsey attempted to articulate her thoughts on the implications of Biden's remarks when the 24-year-old conservative commentator appeared to struggle, stumbling over her words.
“So this is about incompetence, it's not about ideology or uh, it's not about uh,” she said before her voice trailed off.
Almost instantly, she fell off her chair, hitting the floor unexpectedly as the show’s host, Jonathan Hunt, quickly took action.
“We're just going to get some help for Camryn,” Hunt stated, seamlessly transitioning the segment to another presenter while the situation unfolded.
A clip showcasing Kinsey's unexpected collapse was shared widely on X, formerly Twitter, by Ron Knight, a vocal member of Trump’s MAGA movement from South Carolina.
Knight's post read, "Fox host passes out while on air. Cameron Kinsey," accompanied by a video that quickly spread online, igniting both concern and discussion among users.
One X user shared: "I'm stunned. You never know when a medical emergency will just sneak up and bite you in the a--."
A third person pointed out: "It's disheartening that guy didn't do more to come to her aid and to h--- with Fox News at that point. Just to go on with the news while someone is on the floor just outside of reach says a lot about a person/organization."
Paramedics showed up at the Fox News bureau in Los Angeles in response to the collapse.
Following the incident, the network issued a statement, clearly addressing concerns from both viewers and Kinsey’s supporters.
“After Fox News @ Night guest Camryn Kinsey fainted during a live on-air appearance last night in our Los Angeles bureau, paramedics were called and she was treated and cleared," the statement read. "We are happy to hear she is now feeling much better and wish her a speedy recovery."
Kinsey has quickly risen to prominence in the political commentary world due to her previous role as external relations director for the presidential personnel office in the Trump White House, a position she secured at the astonishingly young age of 20.
"Only in Trump's America could I go from working in a gym to working in the White House, because that's the American dream," she elaborated in an interview with The Conservateur.
Following her tenure in the White House, Kinsey transitioned to One America News Network before launching her own public relations company, quickly making a name for herself within the conservative media landscape.