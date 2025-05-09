Watch: Fox News Panelist Camryn Kinsey Leaves Viewers Terrified and 'Stunned' After Fainting Live on Air

Kinsey attempted to articulate her thoughts on the implications of Biden's remarks when the 24-year-old conservative commentator appeared to struggle, stumbling over her words.

“So this is about incompetence, it's not about ideology or uh, it's not about uh,” she said before her voice trailed off.

Almost instantly, she fell off her chair, hitting the floor unexpectedly as the show’s host, Jonathan Hunt, quickly took action.

“We're just going to get some help for Camryn,” Hunt stated, seamlessly transitioning the segment to another presenter while the situation unfolded.