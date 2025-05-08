Joe Biden Admits He 'Wasn't Surprised' Kamala Harris Lost 2024 Presidential Election to Donald Trump
Joe Biden wasn't at all shocked that Donald Trump beat Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.
The former president of the United States revealed what his reaction to Trump defeating Harris was during a guest appearance on the Thursday, May 8, episode of The View.
Joe Biden Addresses Kamala Harris' Presidential Election Loss
"I was very disappointed but I wasn't surprised," Biden confessed, claiming Harris' defeat was "because of the excess at which" Trump's campaign took a "sexist" route by trying to argue that a "woman couldn't lead the country."
"And a woman of mixed race" at that, he mentioned of Harris — who was the first woman of Black and South Asian heritage to be a presidential nominee for a major political party.
Why Donald Trump Won the 2024 Presidential Election
Analyzing how Trump reclaimed the White House earlier this year, Biden made it a point to note that Harris "got 7 million fewer votes" than he did during the 2020 presidential election.
"People didn't show up," he declared of Democratic voters.
Even with low liberal turnout, results were still "very close in those toss up states," Biden added.
Where Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Stand
After Biden and Harris left office, the duo still shares a close bond.
"I talk to her frequently, we stay in touch," the former POTUS revealed during the episode.
Reflecting on their four years in the White House, the former VP of President Barack Obama said he and Harris would "argue like h---," but in a "good" and constructive way.
"We worked it out. It was a mutual thing," he shared.
Joe Biden Stays Mum on What's Next for Kamala Harris
Amid rumors of Harris' potential run for California governor, Biden admitted his former VP has "sought [his] opinion" on what to do next — but teased he wasn't going to share "what it is."
"She's got a difficult decision to make about what she's going to do, but we have a lot of really good candidates as well," he noted, seemingly in reference to who might represent the Democratic party in the 2028 presidential election.
Joe Biden on the Future of the Democratic Party
While the 2024 presidential election didn't work out in the Democratic Party's favor, the 82-year-old politician remains hopeful for the future.
"I'm optimistic. I'm not pessimistic," he assured his supporters.
There has yet to be clear, promising name emerge as the next face of the Democrats. Trump, on the other hand, hinted his vice president, J.D. Vance, could put up a good fight for a 2028 White House run.