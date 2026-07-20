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Former footballer Wayne Rooney was not impressed with the FIFA World Cup halftime show. The event made its historic debut on Sunday, July 19, during the World Cup final between Argentina and Spain, with Spain ultimately claiming the title. Shakira, who sang the official FIFA 2026 World Cup anthem, "Dai Dai," Madonna, and Justin Bieber were among the bunch of high-profile artists who performed during the show.

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Wayne Rooney Said FIFA World Cup Halftime Show Was 'C---'

Source: MEGA Wayne Rooney said he thought the FIFA World Cup halftime show was 'c---.'

The football legend, who represented England in the FIFA World Cup from 2006 to 2014, chatted with his BBC Sports co-hosts after the inaugural halftime show was over. "I like a lot of them artists, but I thought it was c---," Rooney told co-host Gabby Logan during the live broadcast. "I did, honestly," he doubled down on his stance.

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Source: MEGA Wayne Rooney said the whole FIFA World Cup halftime show felt flat to him.

Logan then told viewers, "I’ll tell you what else you get on the BBC — honest reviews." Another of Rooney's co-hosts asked, "What about the 'Macarena'?" referring to the iconic song that former NFL star Rob Gronkowski and his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, were seen dancing to at the venue. However, Rooney insisted that even that song "just didn't get me going," prompting Logan to joke that it must have been Bieber who "brought you down" because he was "a bit slow," drawing laughs from everyone around. Per People, Rooney has taken up a management position with Derby County Football Club after retiring in 2021.

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The FIFA World Cup Halftime Show Marked a Milestone Moment

Source: MEGA FIFA President Gianni Infantino praised the FIFA World Cup halftime show.

According to the outlet, the first-ever FIFA World Cup halftime show marked a pivotal moment for the tournament. Not only did it introduce a new tradition, but it also served a charitable purpose, with proceeds benefiting the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. The initiative aims to expand access to education and sports programs for children in underserved communities around the world.

Source: MEGA FIFA President Gianni Infantino emphasized the importance of education in his statement after the first FIFA World Cup halftime show.