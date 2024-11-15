9 Popular Books That Are Set to Get the Hollywood Treatment: From Paulo Coelho's 'The Alchemist' to Edward Ashton's 'Mickey7' and More

Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner's best-selling memoir, explores the life of the Japanese Breakfast frontwoman's life as she struggles with grief following the death of her mother, Chongmi.

Reports in 2023 said Zauner would adapt the screenplay while her band would provide the soundtrack. The team also tapped Will Sharpe to direct the adaptation, while Stacey Sher and Jason Kim would serve as producers.

MGM shared the film would be a "coming-of-age story about a half-Korean daughter who returns to small town Oregon to care for her Korean mother. Critical and smothering Chong-mi and creative and independent Michelle struggle to understand each other across a cultural fault line, only learning to see and accept one another through the formative power of music and the vibrant flavors of Korean cooking."

They have not yet released an update regarding the film.