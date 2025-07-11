'Wednesday' Season 2 Trailer Teases Death, Premonitions and a Darker Nevermore
Nevermore Academy is set to return, and the stakes have never been higher! Netflix released the trailer for the much-anticipated Season 2 of Wednesday on July 9, teasing dark visions and intense suspense.
In the new trailer, Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams experiences chilling premonitions of a beloved character's demise, declaring, "I will die trying" to prevent it. Season 2 will release in two parts, with episodes hitting the streaming platform on August 6 and September 3.
This season promises to bring more of the hilariously dark antics that fans love. Last season, Wednesday tackled the mystery of the Hyde's identity and saved Nevermore Academy.
Now, as her classmates hailing her as a "savior," she remains true to her character, rejecting the heroic title with her signature deadpan charm. When asked how she feels about returning to Nevermore, Wednesday quips, "Like returning to the scene of the crime… I already know where the bodies are buried."
New principal Steve Buscemi notes her notoriety, saying, "Wednesday Addams, it is an honor to meet the savior of Nevermore." However, the attention frustrates Wednesday, leading her to remark, "We need to set bear traps out here" as students swarm for her autograph.
But it's not just the new celebrity status that weighs on Wednesday.
The trailer hints at deeper troubles when she experiences a vision of her roommate and best friend, Enid, meeting a grim fate. "Enid dies and it's all my fault," she confides to her mother, Morticia, portrayed by Catherine Zeta-Jones. Morticia vows to protect her daughter, stating she "will not let history repeat itself."
"I cannot save Enid — or die trying," Wednesday insists, her resolve set as she embarks on another year filled with supernatural mysteries and mayhem.
This season promises significant character dynamics, as the brooding protagonist juggles family, friends and old rivals while facing "delightfully dark and kooky mayhem." With her razor-sharp wit and charm intact, she dives into a new bone-chilling adventure.
The exciting second season features many returning cast members, including Joy Sunday, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers and Luis Guzmán, alongside newcomers like Billie Piper and Noah Taylor. Guest stars also include Lady Gaga, Christopher Lloyd and Fred Armisen reprising his role as Uncle Fester.
Wednesday's first season was released in November 2022, garnering 341.2 million hours and setting a new record for the most hours viewed in a single week for an English-language TV series on Netflix. It solidified its position as one of Netflix's biggest hits after reaching 1.35 hours viewed.
Wednesday Season 2 arrives on Netflix, with the first four episodes available on August 6 and the remaining four on September 3.