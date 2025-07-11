'Wednesday' Season 2 Trailer Teases Death, Premonitions and a Darker Nevermore

Nevermore Academy is set to return, and the stakes have never been higher! Netflix released the trailer for the much-anticipated Season 2 of Wednesday on July 9, teasing dark visions and intense suspense.

In the new trailer, Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams experiences chilling premonitions of a beloved character's demise, declaring, "I will die trying" to prevent it. Season 2 will release in two parts, with episodes hitting the streaming platform on August 6 and September 3.