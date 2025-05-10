'Wednesday' Season 2: Cast, Release Date and More
What Will 'Wednesday' Season 2 Be About?
Jenna Ortega, who plays the titular role, said the upcoming installment will reportedly "lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more, because it is so lighthearted."
"…and a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don't want to take yourself too seriously… we're ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great," she said during a June 2023 interview for Variety's Actors on Actors series.
While Netflix has not yet revealed the official synopsis for the series, Wednesday creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar shared what fans can expect from Season 2.
"It's been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world," they said in a statement on Tudum. "Thrilled to continue Wednesday's tortuous journey into season two. We can't wait to dive headfirst into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn't emptied the pool first."
Emma Myers, who portrays Enid on the show, expressed her hopes to see her character use her wolf abilities in the next episodes.
Who Is in the Cast of 'Wednesday' Season 2?
Aside from Ortega and Myers, Wednesday Season 2 will star Steve Buscemi, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Joanna Lumley, Christopher Lloyd, Joy Sunday, Hunter Doohan, Fred Armisen, Thandiwe Newton and Victor Dorobantu.
Netflix also confirmed the appearances of Billie Piper, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, Georgie Farmer, Moosa Mostafa, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Isaac Ordonez, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah Taylor, Frances O'Connor, Joonas Suotamo and Jamie McShane.
Meanwhile, Percy Hynes White and Naomi J. Ogawa will reportedly not return as regulars.
What Has Jenna Ortega Said About 'Wednesday' Season 2?
Before the Season 2 premiere, Ortega revealed the next installment will feature "a whole episode based off of slashers" and "a lot of horror references."
The lead star told Collider in March, "Visually, I can say we have some of the most fun we've ever had. It's crazy to talk about one frame like this, but there is a frame of Pugsley rolling his eyes back with this contraption around his head — that's all I can say — and it reminds me so much of Full Metal Jacket. It's insane. So bizarre."
Ortega added, "So, everything about it, I feel like we kind of had a little bit more trust, and therefore, we felt like we could do bigger, more elaborate sequences, which is nice."
Is There a Trailer for 'Wednesday' Season 2?
Netflix offered the first look at Wednesday Season 2 through an official teaser trailer on YouTube, which was released months after the streaming service dropped the first behind-the-scenes sneak peek in September 2024.
Has 'Wednesday' Season 2 Started Filming?
In a May 2024 post on X, Netflix confirmed Wednesday Season 2 had begun production.
"Please give a round of double snaps to our cast — now including Christopher Lloyd, Steve Buscemi, Thandiwe Newton, Joanna Lumley, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Billie Piper!" the streaming giant continued.
According to Deadline, the cast and crew members finished filming in November 2024.
When Will 'Wednesday' Season 2 Be Released on Netflix?
Wednesday Season 2 will be released on Netflix in two parts, with Part 1 premiering on August 6, 2025, and Part 2 arriving on September 3, 2025.
Will There Be 'Wednesday' Season 3?
While Netflix has yet to officially announce Wednesday Season 3, Millar revealed the creators are "always looking at the future," hinting at more seasons for the hit series.
"When we sit down to create a show, it's looking at multiple seasons, ideally," he told Variety. "That's never expected, but that's the anticipation that hopefully the show is successful. So you always lay out at least three or four seasons' worth of potential storylines for the characters. It can evolve and change."
Millar declared, "We certainly have a pretty clear runway of what we want to do in future seasons."