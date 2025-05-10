'Wednesday' Season 2: Cast, Release Date and More

Jenna Ortega, who plays the titular role, said the upcoming installment will reportedly "lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more, because it is so lighthearted."

"…and a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don't want to take yourself too seriously… we're ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great," she said during a June 2023 interview for Variety's Actors on Actors series.

While Netflix has not yet revealed the official synopsis for the series, Wednesday creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar shared what fans can expect from Season 2.

"It's been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world," they said in a statement on Tudum. "Thrilled to continue Wednesday's tortuous journey into season two. We can't wait to dive headfirst into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn't emptied the pool first."

Emma Myers, who portrays Enid on the show, expressed her hopes to see her character use her wolf abilities in the next episodes.