'Wednesday' Season 2 Cast Changes Revealed — Who's Returning for Netflix's Hit Series?

After her remarkable portrayal of the titular character in Wednesday Season 1, Jenna Ortega will be back as Wednesday Addams in the upcoming season of the hit Netflix series.

"Nothing is what it seems in Season 2," creator Miles Millar told Tudum. "Wednesday goes into this season thinking she knows Nevermore. It's the first time she's returned to a school willingly. But as soon as she gets back, nothing happens that she's expecting. She thinks she's going to be in control, that she knows where all the bodies are buried, and she doesn't."