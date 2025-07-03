'Wednesday' Season 2 Cast Changes Revealed — Who's Returning for Netflix's Hit Series?
Jenna Ortega
After her remarkable portrayal of the titular character in Wednesday Season 1, Jenna Ortega will be back as Wednesday Addams in the upcoming season of the hit Netflix series.
"Nothing is what it seems in Season 2," creator Miles Millar told Tudum. "Wednesday goes into this season thinking she knows Nevermore. It's the first time she's returned to a school willingly. But as soon as she gets back, nothing happens that she's expecting. She thinks she's going to be in control, that she knows where all the bodies are buried, and she doesn't."
Hunter Doohan
With Wednesday's return, fans will also see Hunter Doohan's Tyler Galpin again!
Emma Myers
Emma Myers will reprise her role as Wednesday's roommate, Enid Sinclair, in Wednesday Season 2.
In an April interview with Variety, Myers confessed she was initially "scared to go back" to the franchise.
"Because I remember watching scenes of myself from Season 1 and being like, 'I don't know if I can re-create this now. It's been so long,'" she admitted. "But when we got to the table read, it immediately came back, like nothing had changed. I think I've lived with Enid for so long, it comes very naturally now."
Joy Sunday
Like the main stars, Joy Sunday also signed back on for Wednesday Season 2 as Bianca Barclay.
"I think it's so natural for her and Wednesday to have a little bit of competition. I'm really excited to see their friendship bloom alongside that," Sunday said of her and Ortega's characters.
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Catherine Zeta-Jones said doing a second season "was just wonderful."
"The great Jenna Ortega, who really runs the show — I can't say enough about her as a young woman, as an actor, and actually she's producing this second season. It was pretty impressive to watch. And we have a whole array of new actors coming in," she told Deadline. "I think everyone's waited long enough for season 2 and they will not be disappointed."
The Oscar-winning actress will reprise her role as Morticia Addams in Season 2.
Isaac Ordonez
Wednesday fans will see Isaac Ordonez's Pugsley Addams harness the power of static electricity in the next season!
Luis Guzmán
Luis Guzmán, who plays Gomez Addams again in Wednesday Season 2, teased what viewers can expect from the upcoming installment.
"I say the first season came out and it blew the lid off everything, and the second season was like me telling these guys, 'How you going to outdo Season 1?' And they went above and beyond. I will tell you, the world will be amazed by what they see in Season 2," he told Movieweb.
Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo
Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo will come back as a series regular in the second season, playing Ritchie Santiago.
Fred Armisen
Wednesday Season 2 will also bring back Fred Armisen's Uncle Fester!
Georgie Farmer
Georgie Farmer will play Ajax Petropolus again in the next season.
Jamie McShane
Although Jamie McShane will return for Season 2 as Sheriff Donovan Galpin, Tudum noted that his role will be a guest-starring one in the upcoming installment.
Moosa Mostafa
Locking in again is Moosa Mostafa, who plays Eugene Ottinger in the series.
Victor Dorobantu
"Back in black. Wednesday Season 2 returns this August! Keep your fingers crossed," Victor Dorobantu shared on Instagram, confirming he will be on board again as the Thing.
Billie Piper
In addition to the returning cast members, Wednesday Season 2 will also have fresh faces on the screen, including Billie Piper. The I Hate Suzie alum has been cast as Isadora Capri, the new head of music at Nevermore Academy.
Christopher Lloyd
The Addams Family star Christopher Lloyd has been tapped to guest-star in Wednesday Season 2 as Professor Orloff.
Evie Templeton
Evie Templeton is slated to appear as a newcomer in the second season, portraying Nevermore student Agnes DeMille.
Haley Joel Osment
Haley Joel Osment, who famously appeared in Somebody I Used to Know and The Kominsky Method, is one of the new guest stars.
Heather Matarazzo
The Princess Diaries star Heather Matarazzo will bring Judi's character to life on Wednesday.
Joanna Lumley
Millar confirmed Joanna Lumley will be the "whole different flavor of Addams that brings such delicious fun to the show and into the family" as Wednesday's Grandmama.
"We weren't sure how many episodes that character should be in, but seeing how well it played, I think Grandmama will definitely be coming back if we get a Season 3," Millar added.
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga will enter the world of Wednesday Season 2 as Rosaline Rotwood, a "legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday."
Steve Buscemi
Golden Globe-winning actor Steve Buscemi will star as Barry Dort, making one of his dreams come true.
"I've been a big fan of The Addams Family since I was a kid so it was surreal and very exciting. It was a really, really fun experience," the Boardwalk Empire star told The Hollywood Reporter.
Thandiwe Newton
Thandiwe Newton will step into Wednesday Season 2 as Dr. Fairburn.
Naomi J Ogawa
The secret Nightshade Society will no longer have Naomi J Ogawa's Yoko Tanaka in the upcoming season of Wednesday.
Percy Hynes White
Percy Hynes White's character, Xavier Thorpe, has also been written off Wednesday Season 2, Deadline reported.