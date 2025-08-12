ENTERTAINMENT 'Wednesday' Season 2: The Truth Behind Xavier's Disappearance Unveiled! Source: Netflix Xavier left Nevermore for Reichenbach Academy, marking Percy Hynes White's final appearance in the Netflix series. OK! Staff Aug. 12 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

The premiere of Wednesday Season 2 revealed the reason behind the sudden exit of Xavier Thorpe, played by Percy Hynes White. In the highly anticipated episode, which dropped on August 6, new principal Barry Dort, portrayed by Steve Buscemi, confirmed that Xavier transferred to Reichenbach Academy in Switzerland.

Source: Netflix Xavier was revealed to have transferred to Reichenbach Academy in Switzerland.

Later, Enid, played by Emma Myers, shared a heartfelt note and gift from Xavier with Wednesday (Jenna Ortega). The message included a haunting painting of "a creepy crow on a headstone" and read: "I tried texting, but I guess you lost the phone I gave you. Consider this my goodbye gift. The image suddenly flashed in my head. Don't ask me how I know or what it means, but it's connected to you, I'm sure. Who's Wednesday Addams without a mystery to solve, right?"

Source: Netflix Enid gave Wednesday a goodbye gift and note from Xavier in the Season 2 premiere.

Despite some viewers hoping for Hynes White's return, co-showrunner Alfred Gough confirmed the character's departure. "We have seen the last of him," Gough stated. He added that Xavier now attends "a boarding school we mentioned in Season 1, Reichenbach, which is like the European version of Nevermore."

Source: Netflix Percy Hynes White confirmed his departure from 'Wednesday' in May 2024.

As for the remainder of the season, Gough teased an intriguing dynamic between Wednesday and Tyler (Hunter Doohan). "There's definitely something there, and he can definitely twist the knife in terms of that relationship," he noted. "Wednesday went down the path of romance sort of reluctantly in Season 1 and she paid the price for that, so she's closing the door on that avenue of her adolescence for the time being. But when she gets together with Tyler, sparks always fly." Hynes White announced his departure from the show in May 2024, expressing his gratitude on Instagram: "I had so much fun working on this show. I can't wait to watch season 2 :) Much love," he wrote, along with a cast photo featuring Ortega, Myers, Doohan and executive producer Tim Burton.

Ortega later discussed his exit with Vanity Fair, saying it created "a weird redirect." However, she reassured fans that the introduction of new characters will keep the show lively. Hynes White's departure followed serious allegations in January 2023, when an anonymous woman accused him of sexual assault. He faced additional scrutiny after a video resurfaced depicting him using a racial slur. In June, he publicly denied all allegations, emphasizing that someone he had never met had launched a campaign of misinformation against him.

Source: Netflix Percy Hynes White denied assault allegations, calling the claims 'misinformation.'