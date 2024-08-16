The 1979 film Caligula follows the story of the controversial Roman emperor, Caligula, and shows the most extreme consequences of his life. Although the subject itself was hammered by the public, its long, large-scale orgies and unsimulated s-- acts garnered the most attention.

"I've never opened my mouth to denigrate Caligula. I was pretty young when I made that — not physically so much as experienced in film. And you know what? It was a great experience. It was like being sent down to Dante's 'Inferno' in many ways," Helen Mirren, one of the film's cast members, said.

Mirren described the project as "an amusing mix of art and genitals," referencing its usage of hardcore pornography.