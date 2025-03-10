Wendy Williams' Guardianship the Subject of Investigations by NYPD and Adult Protective Services
An investigation into Wendy Williams’ guardianship is officially underway by two New York City agencies.
According to TMZ, Williams had an interview with Adult Protective Services on March 10 after the agency reportedly made phone calls to people close with Williams, inquiring about her living conditions in the assisted living facility in which she currently resides.
Police also met with Williams on March 10 as part of a welfare check. The former talk show host reportedly asked Adult Protective Services and the cops to begin investigations into her guardianship.
As OK! reported, Williams is currently living in the memory unit of an assisted living facility, but it has nothing to do with her alleged frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.
While she was initially set to live on the third floor of the building — which had no restrictions about coming or going — an incident occurred early in her stay that changed the plan of action.
Williams reportedly went to a restaurant on the top floor of the facility that had a bar, where she began ordering drinks and reportedly got drunk. Supervisors at the facility were said to be furious when they found out she was given alcohol and planned to move her to the fifth floor, which is the memory unit in the building. This floor does not have an elevator, which would make it impossible for Williams to access the restaurant/bar going forward.
It took a few days to move her, though, as the memory unit was initially full. Until a room opened up there, they placed employees as guards outside her room to ensure she did not return to the restaurant. They also told her it was under construction and not operating.
Since moving to the memory unit, Williams has been cooped up for months, claiming in Tubi’s Saving Wendy documentary she’s only breathed fresh air twice in 30 days.
As OK! shared, Williams is currently trying to get out of a conservatorship she’s been placed in.
On Wednesday, February 12, sources stated she signed court documents claiming she'd “regained capacity” to live without a guardian and does not suffer from frontotemporal dementia. On February 18, Williams was set to be re-examined by a doctor chosen by her legal team. Her attorney is allegedly also filing an Emergency Order to Show Cause, a document that requests for someone to appear in front of a judge very quickly. This would allow Williams to argue why she believes her guardianship should come to an end.
At the current moment, Williams is still being kept in her assisted living facility and remains under a guardianship.