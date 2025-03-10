Wendy Williams' Guardianship the Subject of Investigations by NYPD and Adult Protective Services

As OK! reported, Williams is currently living in the memory unit of an assisted living facility, but it has nothing to do with her alleged frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

While she was initially set to live on the third floor of the building — which had no restrictions about coming or going — an incident occurred early in her stay that changed the plan of action.

Williams reportedly went to a restaurant on the top floor of the facility that had a bar, where she began ordering drinks and reportedly got drunk. Supervisors at the facility were said to be furious when they found out she was given alcohol and planned to move her to the fifth floor, which is the memory unit in the building. This floor does not have an elevator, which would make it impossible for Williams to access the restaurant/bar going forward.