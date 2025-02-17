Wendy Williams Moved to Memory Unit Over Alcohol Issues

The shocking reason Wendy Williams was placed in the memory unit of the building she’s living in has been revealed — and it has nothing to do with her alleged diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia.

According to a new report, the famous talk show host was initially set to live on the third floor of the assisted living facility she’s currently at, which had no restrictions on her coming or going.

Early in her stay, Williams went to a restaurant on the top floor that had a bar, where she began ordering drinks and reportedly got drunk. Supervisors at the facility were said to be furious when they found out she was given alcohol and planned to move her to the fifth floor, which is the memory unit in the building. This floor does not have an elevator, which would make it impossible for Williams to access the restaurant/bar going forward.