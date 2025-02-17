Wendy Williams Moved to Memory Unit Over Alcohol Issues
The shocking reason Wendy Williams was placed in the memory unit of the building she’s living in has been revealed — and it has nothing to do with her alleged diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia.
According to a new report, the famous talk show host was initially set to live on the third floor of the assisted living facility she’s currently at, which had no restrictions on her coming or going.
Early in her stay, Williams went to a restaurant on the top floor that had a bar, where she began ordering drinks and reportedly got drunk. Supervisors at the facility were said to be furious when they found out she was given alcohol and planned to move her to the fifth floor, which is the memory unit in the building. This floor does not have an elevator, which would make it impossible for Williams to access the restaurant/bar going forward.
It took a few days to move her, though, as the memory unit was initially full. Until a room opened up there, they placed employees as guards outside her room to ensure she did not return to the restaurant. They also told her it was under construction and not operating.
Since moving to the memory unit, Williams has been cooped up for months, claiming in Tubi’s Saving Wendy documentary she’s only breathed fresh air twice in 30 days.
TMZ spoke to an employee from the facility who insisted nothing is wrong with Williams’ memory.
"Wendy doesn't have good and bad days,” they revealed. “She's the same all the time. You can tell her something today, and two weeks later, she'll remember it. Her memory is fine."
As OK! reported, Williams is currently trying to get out of a conservatorship she’s been placed in. On Wednesday, February 12, sources stated she signed court documents claiming she'd “regained capacity” to live without a guardian and does not suffer from frontotemporal dementia. On February 18, Williams is set to be re-examined by a doctor chosen by her legal team. Her attorney is allegedly also filing an Emergency Order to Show Cause, a document that requests for someone to appear in front of a judge very quickly. This will allow Williams to argue why she believes her guardianship should come to an end.
Although Williams has little freedom as of late, she was allowed to travel to Florida to celebrate her father’s 94th birthday. She was spotted at Macy’s in the fragrance section on her scooter. She was also seen having brunch with her son.