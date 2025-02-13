or
Wendy Williams Signs Documents to End Guardianship Amid Alleged Dementia Battle

Wendy Williams is seeking to end her guardianship.

Feb. 12 2025, Published 7:43 p.m. ET

Wendy Williams is taking major steps to end her guardianship after months of legal battles.

According to sources, the former talk show host signed court documents on Wednesday, February 12, that said she'd "regained capacity" to live without a guardian and claimed she does not suffer from frontotemporal dementia.

Sources alleged Williams is currently scheduled to be re-evaluated by a doctor chosen by Williams' legal team on Tuesday, February 18.

Her attorney also allegedly plans to file an Emergency Order to Show Cause, which is a document that requests for someone to appear in front of a judge very quickly — in this case, it will likely be so that Williams can argue why she believes her guardianship should end.

The television personality will reportedly ask for a jury trial to determine her fitness to function without a guardianship if a judge denies her request.

This comes after Williams claimed she did not have frontotemporal dementia during an appearance on Charlamagne Tha God’s “The Breakfast Club” podcast earlier this month.

"It’s disgusting. That is a very rare thing for anybody to have. You understand what I’m saying?" she asked before going on to explain details of her current living situation. "I’m on the fifth floor. And, you know, the fifth floor, as I told you — this is called the memory unit. It is for the people who live here that I guess don’t remember anything at all. You know, they’re older. And I don’t care if they’re my age group, you know what I’m saying? Clearly— like who are these people? Why am I here?"

Back in January, Williams also alleged she was suffering from "emotional abuse" amid her guardianship and lamented the control she lacked in her own life.

"I’ve been with this guardian person for three years. For three years of my life," she said in a recent interview with former CNN anchor Don Lemon for an installment of his "The Don Lemon Show" podcast. "I can’t go out. All I can do is look at the window."

"I’m not in a good position. My life is screwed up," she continued. "You know, this guardian mess is — please, look, I am isolated. I feel like I’m in prison. I feel like, you know, they’re trying to control me and everything that I do."

TMZ reported Williams signed the legal documents to end her guardianship.

