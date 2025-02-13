Wendy Williams Signs Documents to End Guardianship Amid Alleged Dementia Battle

Sources alleged Williams is currently scheduled to be re-evaluated by a doctor chosen by Williams' legal team on Tuesday, February 18.

Her attorney also allegedly plans to file an Emergency Order to Show Cause, which is a document that requests for someone to appear in front of a judge very quickly — in this case, it will likely be so that Williams can argue why she believes her guardianship should end.

The television personality will reportedly ask for a jury trial to determine her fitness to function without a guardianship if a judge denies her request.