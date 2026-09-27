West Wilson Join Another Reality Show After Being Axed From 'Summer House'
Sept. 27 2026, Published 11:16 a.m. ET
West Wilson is returning to TV.
After leaving Summer House following the conclusion of Season 10, Wilson will be heading to Netflix for Celebrity Million Dollar Secret.
What Show Is West Wilson on Now?
He will be joined by several other celebrities, including fellow reality stars such as Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn, Love Island USA’s Chelley Bissainthe, Chloe Veitch and Perfect Match’s Dom Gabriel.
Scream actor David Arquette, The Office actress Melora Hardin, Olympian Adam Rippon, pro wrestler Adam Scherr, podcaster Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia, comedians Bridget Everett, Phoebe Robinson, and Saturday Night Live alum Chris Redd will also be joining the cast.
What Is ‘Celebrity Million Dollar Secret’?
Netflix’s Celebrity Million Dollar Secret is a new series heading to the streamer. It will be hosted by Peter Serafinowicz, where celebrities will “try their hand at the ultimate game of deception,” according to the press release.
“Faced with elimination and sequestered in a lavish mansion, a slew of celebrity contestants must outwit their competition and identify the recipient of a million dollars hiding among them,” the official synopsis reads. “This time the stakes are higher than ever, as the players are all public figures who have even fewer places to hide as they navigate the ever-changing game of deception. Do they have what it takes to keep their Million Dollar Secret?”
Why Did West Wilson Leave ‘Summer House’?
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Celebrity Million Dollar Secret is Wilson’s first reality television series since leaving Summer House following the scandal involving him and costars Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula.
Wilson shared a kiss with his ex Miller during the Season 10 finale. The two had previously dated but split after he struggled to commit to a relationship with her.
He later revealed that he had been secretly dating Batula, who was a close friend of Miller’s, causing the cast to ice the new couple out.
West Wilson Leaves Sophie Cunningham Podcast
Summer House isn't the only project Wilson stepped away from. He previously co-hosted the "Show Me Something" podcast with WNBA star Sophie Cunningham, which launched in July 2025 and covered everything from sports and pop culture to reality TV and dating.
The podcast went on hiatus in summer 2026, but when it returned, Wilson was no longer part of the show.
Cunningham returned in September, rebranding the podcast under a new name and new co-host. Cunningham now co-hosts with NBA trainer Drew Hanlen under the podcast name “No Hesitation.”
It’s unclear why Wilson is no longer on the podcast.
Where Can You Watch ‘Celebrity Million Dollar Secret’?
The upcoming Netflix show does not have a premiere date at this time. It is set to air sometime in 2027.