or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Burt Reynolds
OK LogoPHOTOS

Brad Pitt, Burt Reynolds and More! See How These Famous Men Look Without Their Mustaches

stars who quit hollywood
Source: MEGA

See how these famous men look without their mustaches!

By:

Sept. 9 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Brad Pitt

brad pitt
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt is one of the most handsome actors in Hollywood, with or without a mustache, although he often makes headlines whenever he lets it grow.

"It's fashion," Pitt, who had his mustache for his role in Inglorious Basterds, said. "Who am I without creative facial hair? I consider it very brave."

Article continues below advertisement

Burt Reynolds

burt reynolds
Source: MEGA

Burt Reynolds was known not only for his films and shows before his death but also for his notable facial hair.

"After I grew it, I got better parts and better ladies," the late The Longest Yard star told People. "I think I'd really miss it. I know that sounds silly but I would."

Daniel Craig

daniel craig
Source: MEGA

Despite playing roles in action films, Daniel Craig has often maintained his dapper look instead of keeping his mustache for a long time.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Glover

donald glover
Source: MEGA

Donald Glover, who also goes by his stage name Childish Gambino, once surprised his fans when he debuted his blonde mustache and beard at a pre-Grammy party in Los Angeles in 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

Michael B. Jordan

michael b jordan
Source: MEGA

Michael B. Jordan's mustache is surely one of his most important features as People's 2020 Sexiest Man Alive!

MORE ON:
Burt Reynolds
Article continues below advertisement

Nick Offerman

nick offerman
Source: MEGA

Parks and Recreation star Nick Offerman dedicated a part of his memoir Paddle Your Own Canoe to discuss his "magical mustache."

"I have about as much advice on growing a moustache as I do on growing fingernails or hemorrhoids. I’ll tell you this much: My life is always more delicious when I have whiskers on my face, but that might just be because those whiskers tend to accumulate bacon crumbs and scotch, rendering them literally delicious all day long," he said, per the excerpt obtained by Vulture.

Article continues below advertisement

Paul Rudd

paul rudd
Source: MEGA

While Paul Rudd has often donned a mustache, especially for his Ant-Man role, he looks way younger whenever he decides to ditch his facial hair.

"I'm really just getting a look at it now," he said when he grew his mustache for his role in the Anchorman sequel. "I look like Yanni."

Article continues below advertisement

Sam Elliott

sam elliot
Source: MEGA

From his acting chops to his legendary facial hair, Sam Elliott can garner people's attention wherever he goes. However, he once admitted not understanding the fuss surrounding his famous mustache.

He told Today, "Yeah, it's a weird thing. It's just hair on somebody's lip. I'm comfortable with it or without it, I've worked without it a number of times over the years. I mean, I work with it now."

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Selleck

tom selleck
Source: MEGA

“I just got used to it and used to have to shave it off for those early jobs. And then it was kind of okay," Tom Selleck told People about those who wanted him to get rid of his facial hair.

The Three Men and a Baby star also recalled the time In & Out director Frank Oz's plans for his character made him lose his mustache.

Article continues below advertisement

Zac Efron

zac efron
Source: MEGA

In April, Zac Efron caught the public's eye when he changed his look by growing his mustache, ditching his usual baby face!

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.