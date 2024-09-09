Brad Pitt, Burt Reynolds and More! See How These Famous Men Look Without Their Mustaches
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt is one of the most handsome actors in Hollywood, with or without a mustache, although he often makes headlines whenever he lets it grow.
"It's fashion," Pitt, who had his mustache for his role in Inglorious Basterds, said. "Who am I without creative facial hair? I consider it very brave."
Burt Reynolds
Burt Reynolds was known not only for his films and shows before his death but also for his notable facial hair.
"After I grew it, I got better parts and better ladies," the late The Longest Yard star told People. "I think I'd really miss it. I know that sounds silly but I would."
Daniel Craig
Despite playing roles in action films, Daniel Craig has often maintained his dapper look instead of keeping his mustache for a long time.
Donald Glover
Donald Glover, who also goes by his stage name Childish Gambino, once surprised his fans when he debuted his blonde mustache and beard at a pre-Grammy party in Los Angeles in 2019.
Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan's mustache is surely one of his most important features as People's 2020 Sexiest Man Alive!
Nick Offerman
Parks and Recreation star Nick Offerman dedicated a part of his memoir Paddle Your Own Canoe to discuss his "magical mustache."
"I have about as much advice on growing a moustache as I do on growing fingernails or hemorrhoids. I’ll tell you this much: My life is always more delicious when I have whiskers on my face, but that might just be because those whiskers tend to accumulate bacon crumbs and scotch, rendering them literally delicious all day long," he said, per the excerpt obtained by Vulture.
Paul Rudd
Sam Elliott
From his acting chops to his legendary facial hair, Sam Elliott can garner people's attention wherever he goes. However, he once admitted not understanding the fuss surrounding his famous mustache.
He told Today, "Yeah, it's a weird thing. It's just hair on somebody's lip. I'm comfortable with it or without it, I've worked without it a number of times over the years. I mean, I work with it now."
Tom Selleck
“I just got used to it and used to have to shave it off for those early jobs. And then it was kind of okay," Tom Selleck told People about those who wanted him to get rid of his facial hair.
The Three Men and a Baby star also recalled the time In & Out director Frank Oz's plans for his character made him lose his mustache.
Zac Efron
In April, Zac Efron caught the public's eye when he changed his look by growing his mustache, ditching his usual baby face!