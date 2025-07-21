or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Bill Cosby
OK LogoNEWS

What Is the 'Cosby Curse'? Inside What Happened After Cameras Stopped Filming

Photo of Malcolm Jamal-Warner.
Source: MEGA

'The Cosby Show' was once one of America's most loved shows, but its legacy has since been clouded by drama, with many referring to it as the 'Cosby curse.'

By:

July 21 2025, Published 7:49 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Although The Cosby Show was once one of America's most beloved sitcoms, its legacy has since been clouded by controversy, with many referring to its downfall as the "Cosby curse."

Article continues below advertisement

What Is the ‘Cosby Curse’?

image of Malcolm Jamal-Warner is known for his role as Theo Huxtable.
Source: MEGA

Malcolm Jamal-Warner is known for his role as Theo Huxtable.

The Cosby Show followed Dr. Cliff Huxtable (Bill Cosby) and his family navigating everyday life in Brooklyn, N.Y. Airing from 1984 to 1992, the sitcom was primarily comedic but occasionally tackled serious issues like learning disabilities and teen pregnancy.

Although the show was seriously popular, some of The Cosby Show's cast would become embroiled in controversy.

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Cosby Was Accused of Sexual Assault

image of Bill Cosby was accused of sexual assault by more than 60 women.
Source: MEGA

Bill Cosby was accused of sexual assault by more than 60 women.

Cosby’s image as a wholesome, trusted patriarch was irreparably damaged after he was accused of sexual assault by more than 60 women.

Cosby was convicted of sexual assault in 2018 — a conviction that was later overturned in 2021 — only for five more women to come forward with similar accusations.

Article continues below advertisement

Lisa Bonet Reportedly Clashed With Bill Cosby

MORE ON:
Bill Cosby

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

image of Lisa Bonet launched her career on 'The Cosby Show.'
Source: MEGA

Lisa Bonet launched her career on 'The Cosby Show.'

Lisa Bonet, who played Cosby’s free-spirited daughter Denise Huxtable, struggled with her transition from sitcom actress into more risqué roles.

After the sexual assault allegations against Cosby hit headlines, Bonet admitted that the patriarch always had a “sinister, shadow energy” about him.

“There was no knowledge on my part about his specific actions, but … There was just energy,” she told PORTEREdit in 2018. “And if I had anything more to reveal then it would have happened a long time ago. That’s my nature. The truth will set you free.”

Article continues below advertisement

Malcolm Jamal-Warner Felt Pigeon-Toed as Theo

image of Malcolm Jamal-Warner portrayed Theo Huxtable.
Source: MEGA

Malcolm Jamal-Warner portrayed Theo Huxtable.

Malcolm Jamal-Warner, who was known for his portrayal as Theo Huxtable, struggled to find a role that matched The Cosby Show's success. “People still see me as the kid on the couch,” he previously told a news outlet.

Jamal-Warner also described the sexual assault allegations against Cosby — whom he once considered a mentor— as deeply "painful."

“He’s been very influential and played a big role in my life as a friend and mentor,” Warner told Billboard in 2015. “Just as it’s painful to hear any woman talk about sexual assault, whether true or not, it’s just as painful to watch my friend and mentor go through this.”

Article continues below advertisement

The Huxtables Went on to Live Quiet Lives

image of The cast of 'The Cosby Show' struggled to find success after the show.
Source: MEGA

The cast of 'The Cosby Show' struggled to find success after the show.

Keshia Knight Pulliam and Tempestt Bledsoe, known for playing Rudy and Vanessa on The Cosby Show, each dabbled in entertainment after the series but are now better known for their personal lives.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.