Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Trial: Jury Finds Disgraced Comedian Assaulted Judy Huth When She Was 16

On Monday, June 20, the jurors were forced to begin deliberations again after Judge Craig Karlan had to clear the Santa Monica Courthouse at 4:30 p.m., as he first said he would accept a partial verdict in the case, but then he later changed his mind.

Cosby's representative, Andrew Wyatt, said, "This was a huge victory for us because they was looking for millions of dollars. That amount will not cover the legal bills and we will be appealing that matter. However, Mr. Cosby will not be paying punitive damages."

Wyatt added, "We have always maintained that Judy Huth, Gloria Allred and their cohorts fabricated these false accusations, in order to force Mr. Cosby to finance their racist mission against successful and accomplished Black Men in America."

Huth was awarded $500,000 in damages, but the former actor was not in court when the verdict was read. Huth, 64, alleged that Cosby molested her in a bedroom at the Playboy Mansion in the '70s.