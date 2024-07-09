What Is the Future of Wearable Technology?

They not only act as watches but also provide us with notifications from our smartphones and they also track an array of health information in order to try and encourage us to improve our physical health.

Technology is a landscape that is more dynamic than ever before. As advancements in all areas continue to accelerate at an ever-faster pace thanks to breakthroughs in the likes of artificial intelligence and processing power, compared to a year ago, when we had rather primitive smartphones, a lot of us now have wearable technology on us each and every day. A lot of us have smartwatches, which are probably the most popular and mainstream form of wearable tech.

Technology has also meant that we can enjoy more entertainment online than ever before. At the moment, we can enjoy all of these benefits on our smartphones, but a lot of the technology giants are pouring a lot of money into research and development in order to integrate the technology amongst all devices so that we receive a consistent experience.

And so under the spotlight today is going to be: What does the future hold for wearable technology? Can we expect to see a lot of innovation in the current types of wearables we wear? Or will innovation instead bring other types of technology that we can wear into the mainstream? With so much progress being made at a frighteningly fast pace in the AI sector at the moment, this is the next big trend. Well, a big focus within the industry at the moment is on integrating haptic feedback into wearable devices. Haptic feedback is when you physically feel a vibration on your skin. The purpose of integrating this with wearables is to make them feel a lot more personable and immersive.

A more serious focus on healthcare

As a society, we have seen and witnessed technology benefit many different industries and sectors. And healthcare is no exception to this. There are many different ways in which wearables, such as smartwatches, can benefit and track certain metrics within your body's system. But the focus is now going to switch to harmonising the power of AI in order to utilise this data and provide much more valuable insights to us as users of this wearable. While at the same time addressing concerns regarding the morally and digitally responsible means and ways of handling this mass of data.

At the moment, wearables, when it comes to measuring, really only look at it from a fitness perspective, even though they also measure other metrics such as your heart rate. But this will soon start to change as they start to take a look at how this data can be used to try and get a better idea of your body's health and be able to suggest changes that will benefit you over the long term.