Everything to Know About Sofia Richie's Pregnancy in 6 Clicks

Source: MEGA
Feb. 23 2024, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Sofia Richie Announces Her Pregnancy and Reveals Her Baby's Gender

Source: MEGA

Sofia Richie started dating Elliot Grainge a few months after breaking up with Scott Disick.

Nearly 10 months after Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge tied the knot, the 25-year-old model unveiled a black-and-white photo of herself and her husband on Instagram. The blonde beauty confirmed she's with child by showing off her small baby bump.

"and then there were three," Richie wrote in the caption.

She told Vogue in an interview that they are expecting a baby girl.

Sofia Richie Reflects on the 'Scary' Part of Pregnancy

Source: MEGA

Sofia Richie had an on-again, off-again relationship with Scott Disick for four years.

Richie shared with the magazine how scary the journey was in the beginning because of the milestones she had to hit and the tests she needed to undergo.

"I've learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life," she said. "And also, just like what the female body is capable of. Every week brings new things, whether it's hormonal shifts or expansion — there's just so much our bodies go through, and it's so interesting to experience it all."

When Did Sofia Richie Find Out She Was Pregnant?

Source: MEGA

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge went Instagram official in March 2021.

Richie noted her baby girl is growing "pretty fast."

"I was about four weeks pregnant," she disclosed of when she first found out she was expecting baby No. 1. "I was on a trip to Milan for fashion week, and I was going to the Prada show. I was doing a really quick 24-hour turnaround, and I felt terrible but didn't think much of it. I thought it was jet lag. I kind of knew it was going to be a boozy night, and I was a few days late on my period, and I wanted to be generally safe, so I took a test."

When Is Sofia Richie's Due Date?

Source: MEGA

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge sparked dating rumors for the first time in January 2021.

With the details she gave about the time she found out about her pregnancy, Richie will likely deliver the baby around April or May.

Why Did Sofia Richie Keep Her Pregnancy a Secret?

Source: MEGA

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge wed a year after their engagement.

For months, Richie and Grainge kept the good news to themselves for a while because she wanted to "protect that space."

Now, she's thrilled about being a family-of-three in the near future.

"I'm really excited, and I'm looking forward to opening up to those platforms and letting [my followers] know what I've been going through the last six months," she said. "I can't wait to open that door back up."

Who Is Sofia Richie's Husband?

Source: MEGA

Elliot Grainge popped the question in April 2022.

Elliot is famous for his work as a music executive. He is the son of Universal Music Group chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge, who has worked with A-list musicians like Amy Winehouse, Elton John and Katy Perry.

After college, Elliot moved to Los Angeles and launched his record label, 10K Projects. The company has since garnered 18 gold and eight platinum and/or multi-platinum singles since its establishment.

