Sofia Richie & Elliot Grainge Enjoy Stunning Tropical Honeymoon Following Their Lavish Wedding
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge are living it up on their tropical getaway!
On Sunday, April 30, the socialite uploaded some intimate snaps of her and her new husband’s honeymoon. In the first photo captioned, "Lucky me! Day to night 🤍," the blonde beauty was shown sitting by the seashore in a skimpy bikini.
The model also shared a snapshot of herself all dressed up for dinner with a beach sunset behind her. She wore a bronze, sequined mini dress, black sandals and accessorized with some hoops and a dachshund shaped bedazzled purse.
The carousel of photos even showed off the couple’s extravagant dinner set-up that included a floor of rose petals, twinkling lights, a tepee and a personalized drink menu.
The menu, which she shared a photo of in the post, included drinks titled "The Elliot" and "The Sofia." "The Elliot" was "Tequila, Agave, Lime Juice," while "The Sofia" was "Vodka, Fresh Blackberries, Lime, Ginger Beer, Mint."
In addition, the menu said "Forever isn’t love enough," a phrase the daughter of Lionel Richie coined on her post announcing her engagement to the music executive.
Fans took to Richie’s comments section to gush over the newlyweds amazing vacation.
"I think boys should start taking notes on how to be a man," one user penned, while another said, "The Elliot & The Sofia 😍🏝️."
A third person raved about the stars iconic bag, gushing: "The wiener dog purse!🤎😍"
"In my next life I want to come back as her," a fourth person wrote, while a fifth added, "YOU ARE THE MOMENT."
The happy couple’s beautiful honeymoon came after their lavish nuptials on Saturday, April 22. The perfect pair tied the knot at the stunning Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France.
The blushing bride wore a custom Chanel wedding dress with a completely beaded, extra-long train. The dress even included a sewn in "S&E" along with their wedding date in blue thread for the L.A. native's "something blue."
The wedding guest list included iconic celebrities such as sister Nicole Richie and pal Paris Hilton.
The duo wed in a Jewish ceremony, and prior to their wedding, the 24-year-old shared that she had converted to Judaism for her then soon-to-be hubby.
"What a magical day. It has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. Today was that day!!!" she wrote on Instagram following her conversion.