'It's My Way Or The Highway!': What Tore Fleetwood Mac Apart
Ghosts from years gone by have long haunted Fleetwood Mac, and now OK! can reveal their sordid history of sex, drugs and rock ’n’ roll has ripped the legendary band apart — again!
The ’70s hitmaking machine unceremoniously dumped longtime guitarist and singer Lindsey Buckingham on April 9 — with no public explanation. “Lindsey felt blindsided,” said a source. “Over 40 years ago, he kept the band going when it was ready to self-destruct! Now they’ve kicked him to the curb without a second thought!”
But snitches behind the scenes said the musician’s exit was fast-tracked by none other than former lover and bandmate Stevie Nicks! Stevie and Lindsey had a bitter breakup in the ’70s when coke-fueled Stevie ditched her beau for drummer Mick Fleetwood! Though the band later reunited after an icy ten-year split, bad blood still lingered.
Despite the happy face they put on while selling out two massive world tours in 2015 and 2016, their fragile truce quickly crumbled once they left the stage. “Lindsey wanted to make a new album, and Stevie wouldn’t make time in her schedule, saying ‘albums don’t sell anymore,’” an insider snitched. “He considers himself a leader in the band and was livid!”
When Stevie asserted her dominance and demanded the group launch ANOTHER tour, Lindsey flatly refused to hit the road! Instead, he asked for a one-year break from stage shows — and rubbed single Stevie’s nose in her solo status by saying he wanted to spend the time with his wife and kids! “I actually saw a lot of my friends who were parents, or were spouses, who were not really there for their families [and I] did not want to be one of those people,” he said.
Furious Stevie then gave the others an ultimatum: “It’s my way or the highway!” Fearing Stevie would take her legion of fans with her, the band told Lindsey to go his own way!