'It's My Way Or The Highway!': What Tore Fleetwood Mac Apart

Ghosts from years gone by have long haunted Fleetwood Mac, and now OK! can reveal their sordid history of sex, drugs and rock ’n’ roll has ripped the legendary band apart — again!

The ’70s hitmaking machine unceremoniously dumped longtime guitarist and singer Lindsey Buckingham on April 9 — with no public explanation. “Lindsey felt blindsided,” said a source. “Over 40 years ago, he kept the band going when it was ready to self-destruct! Now they’ve kicked him to the curb without a second thought!”

But snitches behind the scenes said the musician’s exit was fast-tracked by none other than former lover and bandmate Stevie Nicks! Stevie and Lindsey had a bitter breakup in the ’70s when coke-fueled Stevie ditched her beau for drummer Mick Fleetwood! Though the band later reunited after an icy ten-year split, bad blood still lingered.