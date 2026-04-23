Donald Trump's 'Revenge' Plan Exposed: President to Go Off on Critics at White House Correspondents' Dinner After Skipping Event for Years
April 23 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is expected to go after the media at the White House Correspondents' Dinner this weekend.
Per insiders, the president, 78, plans to lay into the publications criticizing his administration and the controversial Iran war he launched in February.
"Donald Trump will launch a 'revenge' attack on the White House media when he confronts them in person at a Washington dinner on Saturday night," an outlet revealed on Wednesday, April 22.
"He is expected to target publications that he has accused of writing negatively about his administration and his war with Iran, in particular, according to sources," the Daily Beast reported.
The Republican leader then intends to "flee before there can be retribution," specifically before the presentation of the press awards, wherein the Wall Street Journal will be honored for its July 2025 story about a lewd letter Trump allegedly wrote for Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday card.
The POTUS denied penning the card to the late s-- predator and filed a $10 billion lawsuit against WSJ that was notably dismissed last week by a federal judge.
'In Honor of Our Nation’s 250th Birthday'
Trump allegedly told his aides he plans to make a swift exit before the publication receives the Katherine Graham award for its reporting.
His announcement that he'd be attending the dinner at the International Ballroom at the Washington Hilton came as a shock to many since he's skipped it in years past.
Last month, the commander-in-chief wrote on Truth Social: "In honor of our Nation’s 250th Birthday, and the fact that these 'Correspondents' now admit that I am truly one of the Greatest Presidents in the History of our Country, the G.O.A.T., according to many, it will be my Honor to accept their invitation."
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'I Was Treated Rather Rudely'
Trump told Fox News' The Five recently that he's avoided the event "because right from the beginning I was treated rather rudely and crudely."
“You know, I won the election in 2016. It was one of the greatest elections ever. And you were all witness to it, and I had great — but they were so nasty," he said.
"The press was so nasty, I just — so I didn’t do it," he rambled on. "And you know, there is this theory that I was there while Barack Hussein Obama was speaking, and he was hitting me a little bit. Actually, it was very nice, and I was actually, I loved it. I really loved it."
Barack Obama Roasted Donald Trump at 2011's WHCA Dinner
The president was referring to Barack Obama's speech in 2011 when he roasted Trump for repeatedly pushing the conspiracy theory that he's not a U.S. citizen.
"No one is happier, no one is prouder to put this birth certificate matter to rest, than the Donald," Obama started. "And that’s because he can finally get back to focusing on the issues that matter, like: Did we fake the moon landing? What really happened at Roswell? And where are Biggie and Tupac?"
Trump appeared far from amused over the digs.