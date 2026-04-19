CBS Chief’s Trump Dinner Sparks Backlash Ahead of White House Correspondents' Weekend

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As Washington gears up for the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, one off-calendar event is already stealing the spotlight. David Ellison, the billionaire media executive behind Paramount Skydance and the newly installed leader of CBS News, is hosting an invite-only dinner “honoring” President Donald Trump just days before the annual press gathering. The timing — and the guest list — are fueling a growing conversation about where the line between access and endorsement now sits.

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A High-Profile Dinner With High-Stakes Timing

Source: MEGA The event’s timing and guests raised concerns.

The private event is scheduled for April 23 in Washington, D.C., just two days before the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on April 25. It will take place at the United States Institute of Peace, a venue recently renamed to include Trump’s name. The guest list is expected to include members of the Trump administration alongside CBS News’ White House correspondents, placing journalists and political power players in the same room, but under circumstances that critics say blur professional boundaries. The timing is especially notable given that Trump himself is set to attend the Correspondents’ Dinner for the first time as president after years of boycotting the event.

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Optics vs. Editorial Independence

Source: MEGA Critics questioned the optics of journalists mingling with political power.

Ellison has publicly insisted that editorial independence at CBS News — and potentially CNN, should his $110 billion deal to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery go through — will remain intact. But critics argue that hosting a dinner honoring a sitting president, particularly one with a contentious relationship with the press, undermines that message. The idea of a news executive hosting a celebratory event for a political figure, especially on the eve of a major press gathering, is at odds with basic journalistic norms.

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Inside CBS News’ Shifting Identity

Source: MEGA Employees questioned the event invitation to Pete Hegseth.

The controversy also lands at a moment of internal change at CBS News. Since Ellison installed Bari Weiss to lead the division, the network has faced internal upheaval, including layoffs and concerns among staff about editorial direction. Some employees have reportedly questioned recent decisions, including invitations extended to Trump administration officials like Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller for the Correspondents’ Dinner. Those moves have been interpreted by some as an “access play” focused on maintaining proximity to power, even at the risk of perception.

A Bigger Industry Moment

Source: MEGA The controversy highlighted broader concerns over media independence.