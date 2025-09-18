When Does 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Movie Come Out? Everything to Know About the Release Date

Article continues below advertisement

Fans aren’t done with Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah just yet! Although the finale of the hit Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty aired on Wednesday, September 17, viewers can look forward to a feature film adaptation of the beloved book trilogy.

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Movie Was Announced on September 17

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' series finale aired on September 17.

The day of the finale, Prime Video announced that the beloved series based on Jenny Han’s best-selling novels wasn’t over and would return for a feature-length film. Although plot details remain unknown, the flick will be written and directed by Han and will see Lola Tung and Christopher Briney return as Belly and Conrad, respectively. “There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due,” Han shared in a statement. “I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans."

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' is set to be adapted into a feature-length film.

Global Head of Television at Prime Video, Vernon Sanders, and Amazon MGM Studios and Courtenay Valenti, Amazon MGM head of film, also commented on the show’s film adaptation in a press release. “The Summer I Turned Pretty has struck a chord with audiences everywhere, creating moments of joy, nostalgia, and connection that have made it a global sensation,” their joint statement read. "We’re proud of the series' extraordinary success and couldn’t be more excited to partner again with Jenny Han to bring fans an unforgettable next chapter."

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Cast Tells-All

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' author, Jenny Han, appeared alongside the cast during the September 18 episode of the 'Today' show.

One day after the finale aired, Tung, Briney, Gavin Casalegno (Jeremiah) and Han appeared on the Today show to drop some more hints about the project to eager fans. "We've known for a little bit but it's fun that it's finally out there in the world. I guess [Jenny] would know the most about it,” Tung explained. As for Han, she echoed the sentiment that Belly had “another big milestone” left in her story. “So we'll continue with that journey," Han added.

When Does ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Movie Come Out?

No release date was announced for 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' movie.