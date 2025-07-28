Will 'The View' Return From Hiatus Amid Show's Mounting Drama With Donald Trump?

As OK! reported, costar Joy Behar got under Trump's skin when she claimed the reason the president accused Barack Obama of trying to interfere with the 2016 election was due to jealousy.

"Because Obama is everything that he is not: trim, smart, handsome, happily married, can sing ‘Let’s Get Together’ better than Al Green," the comedian explained. "And Trump cannot stand it. It’s driving him crazy. Green is not a good color [on him]."

Sunny Hostin agreed, saying, "It’s like Obama still lives rent-free in his head. I think Michelle Obama still lives rent-free in his head. I think the fact that [the Obamas' eldest daughter] Malia graduated from Harvard still lives rent-free in his head, and it’s just the very swag that Obama has that he will never have."