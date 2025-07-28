Will 'The View' Return From Hiatus Amid Show's Mounting Drama With Donald Trump?
The View went on its annual summer hiatus after the Friday, July 25, episode, but amid mounting drama with President Donald Trump, some fans fear the beloved talk show could get the axe.
As of Monday, July 28, ABC hasn't revealed the exact date it will be back, but in years past, it returned right after Labor Day, meaning it will likely resume on Tuesday, September 2.
The View's Drama With Donald Trump
As OK! reported, costar Joy Behar got under Trump's skin when she claimed the reason the president accused Barack Obama of trying to interfere with the 2016 election was due to jealousy.
"Because Obama is everything that he is not: trim, smart, handsome, happily married, can sing ‘Let’s Get Together’ better than Al Green," the comedian explained. "And Trump cannot stand it. It’s driving him crazy. Green is not a good color [on him]."
Sunny Hostin agreed, saying, "It’s like Obama still lives rent-free in his head. I think Michelle Obama still lives rent-free in his head. I think the fact that [the Obamas' eldest daughter] Malia graduated from Harvard still lives rent-free in his head, and it’s just the very swag that Obama has that he will never have."
The White House Attacks Joy Behar
A day later, White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers hit back at Behar for her comments.
"Joy Behar is an irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. It’s no surprise that The View‘s ratings hit an all-time low last year," he stated. "She should self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump’s historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off-air."
Rogers' last words were likely referring to how The Late Show With Stephen Colbert was canceled by Paramount. While the company stated it was for financial reasons, some believe it was politically motivated and had something to do with Paramount recently handing Trump $16 million in his lawsuit against them.
An FCC Exec Weighs in on 'The View'
The drama stirred so many headlines that even Federal Communications Commission chair Brendan Carr weighed in during an interview on Fox News' America's Newsroom on July 24.
"It's entirely possible that there's issues over there," he noted of The View. "Stepping back, this broader dynamic, once President Trump has exposed these media gatekeepers and smashed this facade, there's a lot of consequences. I think the consequences of that aren't quite finished."
"It's time for America's legacy broadcasters to return to promoting the public interest," Carr said.
Despite those allegations, a spokesperson for The View revealed the series is "up in total viewers and women 18-49, versus the comparable weeks last season, to its most-watched in four years." They also pointed out that "season to date, The View is ranking No. 1 in households and total viewers among all network daytime talk shows and news programs for the fifth straight season."