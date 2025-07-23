or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Ozzy Osbourne
OK LogoNEWS

When Is Ozzy Osbourne's Funeral? Details on Ceremony, Guests, Procession, More

Photo of Ozzy Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Fans everywhere were saddened to learn about Ozzy Osbourne's death, and are curious about the details of his funeral, including the guests, ceremony and more.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 23 2025, Published 6:32 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Fans everywhere were saddened to find out about the recent death of Ozzy Osbourne, and are curious about the details of the rock icon's funeral.

Article continues below advertisement

When Is Ozzy Osbourne’s Funeral?

image of Details surrounding Ozzy Osbourne's death has yet to be revealed.
Source: MEGA

Details surrounding Ozzy Osbourne's death has yet to be revealed.

Details surrounding Osbourne’s funeral have not yet been announced. The music legend died on July 22, 2025, at age 76 after a years-long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Article continues below advertisement

Who Will Be Invited to Ozzy Osbourne’s Funeral?

image of The guest list of Ozzy Osbourne has yet to be revealed.
Source: MEGA

The guest list of Ozzy Osbourne has yet to be revealed.

Ozzy is survived by his wife, Sharon Osbourne, and his children: Jack, Kelly, Aimee, Jessica, Louis, and Elliot. He shared Jessica and Louis with his first wife, Thelma Riley, and also adopted her son Elliot from a previous relationship.

Additional guest list details have yet to be announced.

MORE ON:
Ozzy Osbourne

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

What Has Ozzy Osbourne Said About His Funeral Ceremony?

image of Ozzy Osbourne had ideas about his funeral.
Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne had ideas about his funeral.

Although funeral plans have yet to be revealed by his family, the former Black Sabbath front man was known for telling his fans he wanted his ceremony to be upbeat instead of a “mope fest.”

"It’s worth remembering that a lot of people see nothing but misery their whole lives," he shared in a 2011 interview. "So by any measure, most of us in this country — especially rockstars like me — are very lucky. That’s why I don’t want my funeral to be sad. I want it to be a time to say 'thanks.'"

Ozzy Osbourne Opened Up About His Funeral in the Past

image of Ozzy Osbourne said he 'didn't care' what music was played at this funeral.
Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne said he 'didn't care' what music was played at this funeral.

Despite music making him a legend, the “Iron Man” rocker once admitted he “doesn’t care” what songs are played at his funeral.

"They can put on a medley of Justin Bieber, Susan Boyle and We Are the Diddymen if it makes ’em happy — but I do want to make sure it’s a celebration, not a mope fest," Ozzy insisted. "I’d also like some pranks: maybe the sound of knocking inside the coffin; or a video of me asking my doctor for a second opinion on his diagnosis of 'death.' There’ll be no harping on the bad times.”

His sentiments regarding music choice seemingly changed in 2016, telling NME, “I definitely don't want my [expletive] greatest hits album – I never ever play that thing, I'm [expletive] embarrassed about it. And I definitely don't want a [expletive] happy song – I'm dead."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.