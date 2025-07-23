When Is Ozzy Osbourne's Funeral? Details on Ceremony, Guests, Procession, More
Fans everywhere were saddened to find out about the recent death of Ozzy Osbourne, and are curious about the details of the rock icon's funeral.
When Is Ozzy Osbourne’s Funeral?
Details surrounding Osbourne’s funeral have not yet been announced. The music legend died on July 22, 2025, at age 76 after a years-long battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Who Will Be Invited to Ozzy Osbourne’s Funeral?
Ozzy is survived by his wife, Sharon Osbourne, and his children: Jack, Kelly, Aimee, Jessica, Louis, and Elliot. He shared Jessica and Louis with his first wife, Thelma Riley, and also adopted her son Elliot from a previous relationship.
Additional guest list details have yet to be announced.
What Has Ozzy Osbourne Said About His Funeral Ceremony?
Although funeral plans have yet to be revealed by his family, the former Black Sabbath front man was known for telling his fans he wanted his ceremony to be upbeat instead of a “mope fest.”
"It’s worth remembering that a lot of people see nothing but misery their whole lives," he shared in a 2011 interview. "So by any measure, most of us in this country — especially rockstars like me — are very lucky. That’s why I don’t want my funeral to be sad. I want it to be a time to say 'thanks.'"
Ozzy Osbourne Opened Up About His Funeral in the Past
Despite music making him a legend, the “Iron Man” rocker once admitted he “doesn’t care” what songs are played at his funeral.
"They can put on a medley of Justin Bieber, Susan Boyle and We Are the Diddymen if it makes ’em happy — but I do want to make sure it’s a celebration, not a mope fest," Ozzy insisted. "I’d also like some pranks: maybe the sound of knocking inside the coffin; or a video of me asking my doctor for a second opinion on his diagnosis of 'death.' There’ll be no harping on the bad times.”
His sentiments regarding music choice seemingly changed in 2016, telling NME, “I definitely don't want my [expletive] greatest hits album – I never ever play that thing, I'm [expletive] embarrassed about it. And I definitely don't want a [expletive] happy song – I'm dead."