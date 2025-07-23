When Is Ozzy Osbourne's Funeral? Details on Ceremony, Guests, Procession, More

Although funeral plans have yet to be revealed by his family, the former Black Sabbath front man was known for telling his fans he wanted his ceremony to be upbeat instead of a “mope fest.”

"It’s worth remembering that a lot of people see nothing but misery their whole lives," he shared in a 2011 interview. "So by any measure, most of us in this country — especially rockstars like me — are very lucky. That’s why I don’t want my funeral to be sad. I want it to be a time to say 'thanks.'"