BREAKING NEWS
Dakota Mortensen Refutes Ex Taylor Frankie Paul’s Version of Their Last Hookup Amid ‘Bachelorette’ Buzz

Photo of Dakota Mortensen and Taylor Frankie Paul
Source: MEGA

'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Taylor Frankie Paul’s ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen refuted her version of their last hookup after she was named the latest Bachelorette.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 11 2025, Published 2:07 p.m. ET

Taylor Frankie Paul’s ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen has officially entered the chat after she was named the latest Bachelorette lead.

Paul, 31, appeared on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast on the day of the big Bachelorette reveal on Wednesday, September 10. The Hulu personality was asked about her on-and-off relationship with Mortensen, which fans saw play out during The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Taylor Frankie Paul Recalled Last Hookup With Dakota Mortensen

Photo of Taylor Frankie Paul opened up about her last hookup with Dakota Mortensen.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Frankie Paul opened up about her last hookup with Dakota Mortensen.

"It's over and we'll see that play out," Paul confirmed of her former connection to Mortensen, noting it had been a while since they last saw each other.

"I can't remember off the top of my head to be honest,” she continued, before admitting it may have been in April at California’s Stagecoach festival and “one [time] after.”

"It's been very confusing if I'm being honest,” she concluded.

Dakota Mortensen Revealed His Version of Events

Photo of Dakota Mortensen took to the comment section to share his version of events.
Source: MEGA

Dakota Mortensen took to the comments section to share his version of events.

Within hours, Mortensen took to the comment section to share his version of events. “1 or 2 times … Got it lol,” he coyly wrote.

Although he didn’t expand on the message, he took to his own Instagram Stories to share a cryptic message, saying, "Had so many curve b----- today and every time I am always reminded there is nothing more important than G-- and family ❤️ Life is too short."

Taylor Frankie Paul

Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen Started Dating in 2022

Photo of Taylor Frankie Paul started dating Dakota Mortensen after her divorce from Tate Paul.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Frankie Paul started dating Dakota Mortensen after her divorce from Tate Paul.

Taylor and Dakota started dating in July 2022, just a few months after she announced her divorce from Tate Paul. Taylor shares two children – daughter Indy and son Ocean – with her ex-husband and welcomed another daughter last year with Dakota.

During the interview with Alex Cooper, Taylor gave fans more insight into her relationship with Mortensen, telling listeners the relationship was “really hard to let go.”

Taylor Frankie Paul Opened Up About Split

Photo of A premiere date for Taylor Frankie Paul season of 'The Bachelorette' has yet to be revealed.
Source: MEGA

A premiere date for Taylor Frankie Paul season of 'The Bachelorette' has yet to be revealed.

"I did want to end up with him. It's no secret to anybody. It wasn't a secret, and I'll always admit that. Did I love him? Absolutely, I had a baby with him, I wanted to be with him,” she recounted. “It just did not work out. There were certain things that were forever closing for me … It was a hard pill to swallow that I can’t be with you now.”

A premiere date for Taylor’s season of The Bachelorette has yet to be announced. Her season will replace a season of The Bachelor, which was slated for early 2026.

