ENTERTAINMENT Dakota Mortensen Refutes Ex Taylor Frankie Paul's Version of Their Last Hookup Amid 'Bachelorette' Buzz Sept. 11 2025, Published 2:07 p.m. ET

Taylor Frankie Paul Recalled Last Hookup With Dakota Mortensen

Source: MEGA Taylor Frankie Paul opened up about her last hookup with Dakota Mortensen.

"It's over and we'll see that play out," Paul confirmed of her former connection to Mortensen, noting it had been a while since they last saw each other. "I can't remember off the top of my head to be honest,” she continued, before admitting it may have been in April at California’s Stagecoach festival and “one [time] after.” "It's been very confusing if I'm being honest,” she concluded.

Dakota Mortensen Revealed His Version of Events

Source: MEGA Dakota Mortensen took to the comments section to share his version of events.

Within hours, Mortensen took to the comment section to share his version of events. “1 or 2 times … Got it lol,” he coyly wrote. Although he didn’t expand on the message, he took to his own Instagram Stories to share a cryptic message, saying, "Had so many curve b----- today and every time I am always reminded there is nothing more important than G-- and family ❤️ Life is too short."

Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen Started Dating in 2022

Source: MEGA Taylor Frankie Paul started dating Dakota Mortensen after her divorce from Tate Paul.

Taylor and Dakota started dating in July 2022, just a few months after she announced her divorce from Tate Paul. Taylor shares two children – daughter Indy and son Ocean – with her ex-husband and welcomed another daughter last year with Dakota. During the interview with Alex Cooper, Taylor gave fans more insight into her relationship with Mortensen, telling listeners the relationship was “really hard to let go.”

Taylor Frankie Paul Opened Up About Split

Source: MEGA A premiere date for Taylor Frankie Paul season of 'The Bachelorette' has yet to be revealed.