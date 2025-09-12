or
Where Britney Spears Stands With Her Family 4 Years After Brutal Conservatorship Was Lifted: Source

Where does Britney Spears stand with her family four years after her conservatorship ended?

Sept. 12 2025, Published 7:33 a.m. ET

Four years after Britney Spears’ conservatorship was lifted, the pop icon remains stagnant with some of her family members.

Her dad, Jamie Spears, who requested his daughter be placed into the conservatorship in 2008, has the least communication with Britney, who told a judge in 2021 that she shouldn’t be legally restricted due to her ability to “work and provide” for herself.

Britney Spears and Her Dad Jamie Spears

photo of There is 'no chance of reconciliation' between Britney Spears and her dad
Source: mega

There is 'no chance of reconciliation' between Britney Spears and her dad.

According to a source, Britney’s “relationship with her dad is nonexistent,” and there is “no chance of reconciliation” between them.

A second insider confirmed there is “zero communication on either side, and that’s how she likes it,” adding, “Furious doesn’t even begin to cover how she feels about him and what he did to her. She’ll never forgive him. He’s accepted it and lives a very quiet life now. With the conservatorship over, the only stress in his life now is his health.”

Britney Spears and Her Mom Lynne Spears

photo of Lynne Spears is active in mending her and Britney Spears' relationship
Source: mega

Lynne Spears is active in mending her and Britney Spears' relationship.

When it comes to the “Womanizer” singer’s mom, Lynne Spears, the two have a “complicated” relationship but will likely mend their differences.

The first source shared that Britney’s bond with her mom is “very fragile” despite Lynne’s attempts to keep their lines of communication open. “They talk and text every few weeks. [There are] no plans for [her] mom to visit anytime soon,” the source added.

The second insider dished that the mother-daughter duo “have highs and lows,” preventing them from getting closer. “Lynne understands Britney is still hurt and traumatized by the conservatorship, but she hopes one day they can focus on the future and not the past,” the insider said.

Britney Spears and Her Sister Jamie Lynn Spears

photo of Britney Spears and her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, are planning to get together in the near future
Source: mega

Britney Spears and her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, are planning to get together in the near future.

As for her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, the two have slowly progressed toward a respectable relationship.

“Britney and Jamie Lynn are doing better, and they are planning on getting together soon,” the first source revealed. “The girls decided to keep their relationship problems out of the public eye. They FaceTime every few weeks, and Jamie Lynn is planning on visiting Britney next month in L.A.”

Britney Spears and Her Brother Bryan Spears

photo of Britney Spears remains closest to her brother, Bryan Spears
Source: @bryanjamesspears/Instagram

Britney Spears remains closest to her brother, Bryan Spears.

Britney has remained the closest with her brother, Bryan Spears, who moved into his sister’s home after her ex-husband Sam Asghari filed for a divorce in August 2023.

“Britney and Bryan are still close,” the first source said. “He stays out of her issues with the rest of the family.”

Although Britney’s relationship with her immediate family continues to sway, she seems to be focused on reigniting her love life. On September 7, the “Gimme More” singer revealed she went on a sushi date. Despite high hopes, Britney said her date was “absolutely horrible.”

