Britney Spears Disses 'Absolutely Horrible' Guy She Went on 'Sushi Date' With as She Shows Off Sultry Dance Moves: Watch

Britney Spears is back on the dating scene — but she didn't find a love connection on her latest outing. On Sunday, September 7, the singer shared via Instagram that she went on a "sushi dinner date" but wound up having "my own girl party in the bathroom !!!" While the food was "yummy," the "guy was absolutely horrible 🤔🙄🤷🏼‍♀️," the mom-of-two confessed.

Britney Spears' Bad Date Night

Source: @britneyspears/instagram Britney Spears revealed she went on a date with a guy who was 'absolutely horrible.'

"Psss show effort, no makeup," Spears added in the caption. In her accompanying video, the pop star, 43, rocked a black slip dress with white lace trim and cheetah-print, knee-high boots. At the start of the clip, the blonde beauty played with her hair and walked around the restaurant bathroom before she set her phone up to record herself full on grooving. The "Toxic" vocalist placed her hands on the wall as she moved around, resulting in her dress' straps falling down. She also lifted the frock up a bit to show off her thighs and give fans a peek at her behind.

The Star's Past Romances

The pop star became single in early summer after her on-off romance with Paul Richard Soliz came to an end. "Britney’s relationship with Paul just crashed and burned again so she’s single and not happy about it," a source told a news outlet at the time. The two first met when she was still married to Sam Asghari, as he was a handyman doing work at her home. People in her inner circle weren't happy the two became romantic after she split from Asghari, as Soliz is a convicted felon who was also described as a deadbeat dad by an ex.

Source: @britneyspears/instagram The singer split from on-off boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz earlier this year.

While her confidantes are glad she's away from Soliz, the Mickey Mouse Club alum is allegedly feeling an extra sting since Asghari has been posting cozy photos with his new girlfriend, Brooke Irvine. "Seeing Sam all in love with a girl that looks so much like a younger version of her is heart wrenching," an insider spilled to a publication. "She doesn’t want Sam back, or at least she says she doesn’t, but she does admit it really sucks to see that he’s just moved on with his life while she’s still stuck trying to get over their divorce."

Sam Asghari's PDA Posts

Source: mega/@samasghari/instagram An insider said Spears doesn't like seeing ex-husband Sam Asghari move on with new girlfriend Brooke Irvine.