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White House Fires Back at The Chicks' Natalie Maines With 'Peanut-Sized Brain' Insult After She Slams Donald Trump

image of The Chicks and inset image of Donald Trump.
Source: Ryan Grothe/MEGA and MEGA.

Natalie Maines criticized President Donald Trump during The Chicks' anniversary tour.

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Oct. 15 2026, Published 3:37 p.m. ET

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The White House lashed out at The Chicks frontwoman, Natalie Maines, after she took aim at President Donald Trump during a New York City concert.

"Natalie Maines is a despicable nobody who clearly suffers from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted her peanut-sized brain," a White House spokesperson said.

The response followed Maines' remarks during The Chicks' "Taking the Long Way" anniversary tour, where she reflected on the backlash she faced for criticizing former President George W. Bush in 2003.

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Natalie Maines Takes Aim at Donald Trump

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image of Maines suggested she would now welcome George W. Bush with a 'big wet kiss' while criticizing Trump
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com/MEGA

Maines suggested she would now welcome George W. Bush with a 'big wet kiss' while criticizing Trump

Maines addressed the audience at Beacon Theatre alongside bandmates Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire, revisiting the controversy that once threatened the group's career.

"We thought that was the worst it could get," she said, referring to the fallout from her criticism of Bush.

"Now I'd give [George W. Bush] a big wet kiss."

The singer then adapted her infamous 2003 statement to criticize the current president.

''Cause now we're ashamed the president of the United States is from the United States," she added.

Maines also made it clear that she would "never" give in to those who believe musicians should "shut up and sing."

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Maines' 2003 George W. Bush Criticism

image of Maines said 'we're ashamed that the President of the United States is from Texas' in 2003.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com/MEGA

Maines said 'we're ashamed that the President of the United States is from Texas' in 2003.

The Chicks became embroiled in controversy during the Iraq War after Maines publicly condemned Bush at a concert.

"Just so you know, we do not want this war, this violence, and we're ashamed that the President of the United States is from Texas," she told the audience at the time.

Her remarks prompted country radio stations to stop playing the group's music, while boycotts and protests targeted their performances. The backlash escalated into death threats that required FBI intervention.

The experience later inspired The Chicks' song "Not Ready to Make Nice" and the documentary Dixie Chicks: Shut Up and Sing, which examined the consequences of Maines' political statements.

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Maines Has Yet to Respond to the White House's Insult

image of Maines has not still acknowledge The White House comments yet.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com/MEGA

Maines has not acknowledged The White House comments yet.

The exchange marks another public confrontation between Maines and a Republican administration, more than two decades after her comments about Bush sparked one of country music's most widely discussed political controversies.

While the singer's earlier criticism resulted in professional repercussions for The Chicks, her latest remarks have renewed debate among fans about musicians expressing political opinions during performances.

Inside The Chicks' Career

image of The Chicks rose to fame in 1998 and won five Grammys in 2006 despite backlash over Maines' political remarks.
Source: wenn.com/MEGA

The Chicks rose to fame in 1998 and won five Grammys in 2006 despite backlash over Maines' political remarks.

The Chicks, originally known as the Dixie Chicks, rose to mainstream prominence in the late 1990s with their breakthrough album Wide Open Spaces in 1998.

Despite the controversy surrounding Maines' 2003 political remarks, the group returned with "Taking the Long Way" in 2006, which won five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year.

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