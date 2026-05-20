Politics The Chicks' Natalie Maines Targets Donald Trump in Fiery Rant: 'Democracy Is Disappearing Right Before Our Eyes' Source: MEGA The famed singer didn't hold back as she tore apart Donald Trump on social media. Lesley Abravanel May 20 2026, Published 11:14 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Natalie Maines, the lead singer of The Chicks, called President Donald Trump a "f-gly s--t" in a scathing Instagram post published on Monday, May 18. Her fiery post directly targeted Trump's political actions and quickly went viral. Maines’ commentary was triggered by news regarding a taxpayer-backed $1.776 billion fund established to compensate "victims of lawfare and weaponization," which critics highlighted could funnel money to January 6 defendants. Alongside a photo portrait of Trump and images of the January 6 Capitol riot, Maines wrote: "ur democracy is disappearing right before our eyes. This f-gly s--t is using your gas money to pay the insurrectionists. But don't worry about it. I'm sure posting selfies will fix everything.”

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Source: MEGA The Chicks' singer called Donald Trump ugly in a scathing rant.

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Source: MEGA Natalie Maines used a 'Mean Girls' reference in her heated attack.

Maines used the iconic pop-culture insult "f-gly s--t"—originally popularized by the 2004 movie Mean Girls — to insult the president. She noted in her caption that a previous Instagram post containing the same insult had already been flagged and removed by the Mark Zuckerberg-owned platform. “My last post that called him a f-gly s--t got removed. We'll see how long this one lasts. Repost and help the message live. Named 1M times in the #epsteinfiles #democracy #freespeech #f-glys-ut,” she concluded.

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Source: MEGA The Chicks singer referenced ongoing outrage surrounding the Epstein files.

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Maines capped off her viral statement by using the hashtag #EpsteinFiles, a reference to Trump's name appearing in unsealed documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. This incident immediately drew historical parallels to 2003, when Maines famously told a London concert crowd that the band was "ashamed" then-President George W. Bush was from their home state of Texas. That anti-Iraq War statement led to country music radio stations blacklisting the group (then known as the Dixie Chicks). The trio later rebranded as The Chicks in 2020. While that statement led to massive country radio boycotts and death threats against The Chicks, Maines, 51, has maintained that she will not alter her public approach to politics.

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Sandra Bernhard Applauds Natalie Maines' Message

Source: MEGA Comedian Sandra Bernhard applauded Natalie Maines’ post.

Comedian Sandra Bernhard applauded Maines’ post, writing, “Good to hear your voice, sister, you’ve always put yourself on the line for our country & that’s no joke.” “Get it, Natalie! You were right in 2003, and you are today,” wrote another. The singer has frequently and harshly criticized Trump over his rhetoric, policies, and actions regarding American democracy.

'Mentally Diseased Baby Man Racist'

Source: MEGA Natalie Maines previously called Donald Trump a 'mentally diseased baby man racist.'