Donald Trump Shifts Gears During Speech to Gush Over 'Superstar' Karoline Leavitt's 'Beautiful Face' and Lips

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump veered off his political message mid-rally to gush over Karoline Leavitt’s looks, turning a serious speech into a moment that instantly grabbed attention. On Tuesday, December 9, the president arrived in Mount Pocono, Penn., aiming to highlight economic gains, even as many Americans say inflation is still impacting their day-to-day lives. But almost as soon as he started, Trump shifted gears and spotlighted his White House Press Secretary’s “beautiful face.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: PBBS NewsHour/Youtube Donald Trump paused his message to praise Karoline Leavitt.

Article continues below advertisement

“We even brought our superstar today, Karoline,” Trump told the crowd as they cheered loudly. “Isn’t she great? Is Karoline great?” He then locked eyes with the 28-year-old — who is more than 50 years younger than him — and continued to praise her. “You know, when she goes on television, Fox, like, I mean, they dominate, they dominate,” he said. “When she gets up there with that beautiful face and those lips that don’t stop-op-op-op, like a little machine gun.”

Article continues below advertisement

🚨BREAKING: Trump points out Karoline Leavitt's beautiful face and her lips “that don't stop pappaap paapaaap paaap like a machine gun.”



Trump is a disgusting fool. pic.twitter.com/ah4N5xxtv4 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) December 10, 2025 Source: @CalltoActivism/X

Article continues below advertisement

Trump didn’t stop there, adding even more compliments as he pivoted back to the issues at hand. “She’s got no fear... because we have the right policy — we don’t have men in women’s sports ... we don’t have to sell transgender to everybody, we don’t have to sell open borders where the whole world is allowed to come into our country from prisons and everywhere else — so she’s got a little bit easier job. I wouldn’t want to be the other side’s press secretary,” he said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The crowd cheered as Donald Trump called the secretary a 'superstar.'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

This isn't the first time the president has openly fixated on Leavitt’s appearance. Back in August, he told Newsmax, “It’s that face. It’s that brain. It’s those lips, the way they move. They move like she’s a machine gun.” Trump added, “She’s a great person, actually. I don’t think anybody has ever had a better press secretary than Karoline.”

Article continues below advertisement

For her part, Leavitt has been busy juggling her personal life. She married Nicholas Riccio — who is 32 years her senior — in January, and the pair welcomed their son in July 2024. Leavitt recently shared that her schedule is unpredictable.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The president complimented Karoline Leavitt's face and lips during the rally.

Article continues below advertisement

"Honestly, I have PTSD about making plans, so I just don’t," she said in an interview published November 26. "We just roll with it. If there’s a night where I happen to become free, then we take full advantage of that as a family."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt opened up about her unpredictable job schedule.