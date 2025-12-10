or
BREAKING NEWS
Donald Trump Shifts Gears During Speech to Gush Over 'Superstar' Karoline Leavitt's 'Beautiful Face' and Lips

Source: MEGA;PBBS NewsHour/Youtube

Donald Trump paused his Mount Pocono rally to gush over Karoline Leavitt’s 'beautiful face' and lips.

Dec. 10 2025, Published 7:19 a.m. ET

Donald Trump veered off his political message mid-rally to gush over Karoline Leavitt’s looks, turning a serious speech into a moment that instantly grabbed attention.

On Tuesday, December 9, the president arrived in Mount Pocono, Penn., aiming to highlight economic gains, even as many Americans say inflation is still impacting their day-to-day lives. But almost as soon as he started, Trump shifted gears and spotlighted his White House Press Secretary’s “beautiful face.”

image of Donald Trump paused his message to praise Karoline Leavitt.
Source: PBBS NewsHour/Youtube

Donald Trump paused his message to praise Karoline Leavitt.

“We even brought our superstar today, Karoline,” Trump told the crowd as they cheered loudly. “Isn’t she great? Is Karoline great?”

He then locked eyes with the 28-year-old — who is more than 50 years younger than him — and continued to praise her.

“You know, when she goes on television, Fox, like, I mean, they dominate, they dominate,” he said. “When she gets up there with that beautiful face and those lips that don’t stop-op-op-op, like a little machine gun.”

Source: @CalltoActivism/X
Trump didn’t stop there, adding even more compliments as he pivoted back to the issues at hand.

“She’s got no fear... because we have the right policy — we don’t have men in women’s sports ... we don’t have to sell transgender to everybody, we don’t have to sell open borders where the whole world is allowed to come into our country from prisons and everywhere else — so she’s got a little bit easier job. I wouldn’t want to be the other side’s press secretary,” he said.

image of The crowd cheered as Donald Trump called the secretary a 'superstar.'
Source: MEGA

The crowd cheered as Donald Trump called the secretary a 'superstar.'

This isn't the first time the president has openly fixated on Leavitt’s appearance.

Back in August, he told Newsmax, “It’s that face. It’s that brain. It’s those lips, the way they move. They move like she’s a machine gun.”

Trump added, “She’s a great person, actually. I don’t think anybody has ever had a better press secretary than Karoline.”

For her part, Leavitt has been busy juggling her personal life.

She married Nicholas Riccio — who is 32 years her senior — in January, and the pair welcomed their son in July 2024. Leavitt recently shared that her schedule is unpredictable.

image of The president complimented Karoline Leavitt's face and lips during the rally.
Source: MEGA

The president complimented Karoline Leavitt's face and lips during the rally.

"Honestly, I have PTSD about making plans, so I just don’t," she said in an interview published November 26. "We just roll with it. If there’s a night where I happen to become free, then we take full advantage of that as a family."

image of Karoline Leavitt opened up about her unpredictable job schedule.
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt opened up about her unpredictable job schedule.

She also shared how her work repeatedly disrupted the couple’s summer plans.

"My husband and I had three different mini weekend getaway vacations this summer. All three got canceled due to foreign policy events," Leavitt said. "But that’s part of the job, and it’s what makes it fun and challenging and keeps every day new. And it’s, you know, it’s temporary. We’re one year down. We’ve got three to go."

