Karoline Leavitt Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors as 'Lip Filler Injections' Are Allegedly Exposed in New Photoshoot
Dec. 17 2025, Published 1:43 p.m. ET
Karoline Leavitt is facing fresh plastic surgery speculation after an extreme close-up from her Vanity Fair shoot set social media abuzz.
The 28-year-old White House press secretary was featured in the magazine’s in-depth profile of Donald Trump’s inner circle, where she was dubbed “The Mouthpiece.” But instead of politics, many eyes went straight to her lips. Critics claimed the image appeared to show visible injection marks along the vermilion border.
The tightly cropped photo — shot by Christopher Anderson — immediately fueled online chatter, with some suggesting Leavitt is edging toward a “full Mar-a-Lago makeover.”
“It’s surprising to see somebody’s face have those sort of dark marks,” said Sam Escobar, senior editor at The Daily Beast’s beauty, health and wellness site The Looker.
Escobar questioned the styling choices used in the shoot.
“I do think that they were trying to maybe disguise it a bit,” she said, referencing the lip gloss coating Leavitt’s lips.
“Instead, it had the opposite effect, and it just led it to have more of a highlighter effect, and that’s why it looks even more dramatic,” she added.
The conversation quickly spilled onto social media after Vanity Fair posted the photo. Commenters wasted no time dissecting the image.
One wrote, "Are those… the lip filler injection sites!? Jesus Vanity Fair went nuclear on Karoline Leavitt lmao."
Another questioned the editorial decision, asking, “Why would they use a pic like this?”
A third bluntly added, “Intentionally.”
- Donald Trump Shifts Gears During Speech to Gush Over 'Superstar' Karoline Leavitt's 'Beautiful Face' and Lips
- 'Those Lips, the Way They Move': Donald Trump Gushes Over Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's Looks in 'Stunning' Interview
- White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Admits It's 'Difficult' to Keep Up With President Donald Trump: 'Nobody Works Harder'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Other reactions included disbelief over her age.
“she's 28????😭😭😭😭,” one user commented, while another added, “D--- they did her dirty."
One more noted, “Dang Vanity Fair didn’t even use any primer.”
One person even suggested, “It’s like they wanted to make her look bad or something.”
As OK! previously reported, Leavitt’s lips have also been in the spotlight after Trump praised them on December 9. While discussing economic gains in Mount Pocono, Penn., Trump diverted to spotlight his press secretary.
“We even brought our superstar today, Karoline,” he said, prompting loud cheers. “Isn’t she great? Is Karoline great?”
He then complimented her directly, noting, “You know, when she goes on television, Fox, like, I mean, they dominate, they dominate. When she gets up there with that beautiful face and those lips that don’t stop-op-op-op, like a little machine gun.”
Back in August, Trump told Newsmax, “It’s that face. It’s that brain. It’s those lips, the way they move. They move like she’s a machine gun.”
He added, “She’s a great person, actually. I don’t think anybody has ever had a better press secretary than Karoline.”