White House's '6/7 Day' Meme Turns Gen Alpha Slang Into Political Brainrot

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The White House marked June 7 with a meme video that seemed engineered to make anyone over 25 ask what, exactly, was happening. Posted across official White House social channels on Sunday, the “6/7 Day” clip leaned into the Gen Alpha slang phrase “six-seven,” a largely meaningless internet joke that has become popular precisely because adults find it baffling and annoying. The result was a fast-cut montage of Trump-world imagery, exaggerated music and meme references that immediately drew attention online.

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The Pelosi Sun Edit Took Over

Source: @whitehouse/TIKTOK A Nancy Pelosi 'Teletubbies' edit drew attention.

The strangest moment came when Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s face appeared superimposed onto the smiling baby sun from Teletubbies, turning a children’s TV image into a political meme. The visual quickly became the part of the clip people seized on, not only because it was bizarre, but because it came from an official government account rather than a random meme page. The post followed a familiar White House social media strategy: use internet humor, trolling and intentionally chaotic editing to generate attention, even if the reaction is confusion or secondhand embarrassment.

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The White House Goes Full Slang Mode

Source: @whitehouse/TIKTOK The administration fully embraced slang.

The “6/7 Day” clip was not the only recent example of Trump administration accounts borrowing younger slang. The Department of the Interior posted that it was “auramaxxing Washington, D.C. ahead of America’s 250th birthday,” referring to plans to regild the Arts of War and Arts of Peace equestrian statues for the first time since 1971. “Auramaxxing” is a Gen Z term tied to maximizing one’s “aura,” or sense of confidence and presence. The official White House account also posted a photo of President Donald Trump holding a posterboard comparing the height of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to skyscrapers, captioning it, “Mogged.”

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Source: MEGA The official account also posted a photo of the president with the caption 'Mogged.'

Cringe May Be the Point

Source: MEGA Critics mocked the meme-driven communication style.