or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Bizarrely Shares AI De-Aging Memes and War Fantasy Art in Unhinged Posting Spree

Composite photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA; @realDonaldTrump/TRUTH SOCIAL

Donald Trump flooded Truth Social with AI-generated images.

Profile Image

May 20 2026, Published 6:28 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump spent another weekend posting memes.

The 79-year-old president fired off 28 posts in roughly two hours on Truth Social, filling his feed with AI-generated images, personal messages and a string of visuals centered on one theme: a younger, more energized version of himself.

Article continues below advertisement

The De-Aging Obsession

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Several posts portrayed the president as decades younger.
Source: @realDonaldTrump/TRUTH SOCIAL

Several posts portrayed the president as decades younger.

Several posts leaned into AI-generated images showing Trump appearing decades younger.

“President Trump gets YOUNGER,” read one caption, paired with an image of Trump alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping with a noticeably smoother appearance.

Another declared, “President Trump ages in reverse!” while showing him stepping out of a golf cart looking years younger. A third image depicted a youthful military cadet version of Trump sitting across from his present-day self under the caption: “Same Guy. Even More Energy Now!”

The posts circulated as renewed attention focused on Trump’s health following his recent trip to China, where footage of his swollen ankles drew scrutiny.

Article continues below advertisement

War Imagery and Sci-Fi Commander-in-Chief

Image of He shared futuristic military fantasy artwork online.
Source: @realDonaldTrump/TRUTH SOCIAL

He shared futuristic military fantasy artwork online.

Alongside the de-aging visuals, Trump posted a series of AI-generated military scenes.

One image titled “It Was The Calm Before the Storm” showed him pointing from the deck of a warship under dark skies, while another placed him in a futuristic control room directing explosions from orbit as part of a “Space Force”-style scenario.

The imagery appeared as Trump continued to warn that military action against Iran could resume if negotiations collapse.

Article continues below advertisement

Familiar Themes, New Format

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Not all of the posts relied on AI. Trump also shared a lengthy defense of renovations to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, accompanied by a graphic claiming, “Our Pool is Bigger than Skyscrapers.”

The emphasis on size and superlatives echoed a pattern he has returned to throughout his public life.

Article continues below advertisement

A Message That Raised Eyebrows

Image of His posts sparked confusion among followers.
Source: MEGA

His posts sparked confusion among followers.

One post, however, stood apart from the rest.

“I HOPE EVERYBODY AT REDEDICATE 250 IS HAVING A GOOD TIME,” Trump wrote, referring to the May 17 event in Washington, D.C., before adding: “IF THERE IS ANYTHING I CAN DO TO HELP, JUST HAVE OUR BEAUTIFUL, BOTH INSIDE AND OUT, RACHAEL C.D., GIVE ME A CALL.”

The message appeared to reference Rachel Campos-Duffy, co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend and wife of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. It was unclear whether the note was intended for a broader audience or meant to be private.

Article continues below advertisement

A Feed That Became the Story

Image of Donald Trump’s posting spree quickly became a spectacle.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump’s posting spree quickly became a spectacle.

Taken together, the posts created a feed that jumped between fantasy imagery, policy-adjacent messaging and personal asides.

For followers watching the spree unfold, the takeaway wasn’t any one post, but the sheer volume and variety of them competing for attention.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.