Donald Trump Bizarrely Shares AI De-Aging Memes and War Fantasy Art in Unhinged Posting Spree

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President Donald Trump spent another weekend posting memes. The 79-year-old president fired off 28 posts in roughly two hours on Truth Social, filling his feed with AI-generated images, personal messages and a string of visuals centered on one theme: a younger, more energized version of himself.

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The De-Aging Obsession

Source: @realDonaldTrump/TRUTH SOCIAL Several posts portrayed the president as decades younger.

Several posts leaned into AI-generated images showing Trump appearing decades younger. “President Trump gets YOUNGER,” read one caption, paired with an image of Trump alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping with a noticeably smoother appearance. Another declared, “President Trump ages in reverse!” while showing him stepping out of a golf cart looking years younger. A third image depicted a youthful military cadet version of Trump sitting across from his present-day self under the caption: “Same Guy. Even More Energy Now!” The posts circulated as renewed attention focused on Trump’s health following his recent trip to China, where footage of his swollen ankles drew scrutiny.

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War Imagery and Sci-Fi Commander-in-Chief

Source: @realDonaldTrump/TRUTH SOCIAL He shared futuristic military fantasy artwork online.

Alongside the de-aging visuals, Trump posted a series of AI-generated military scenes. One image titled “It Was The Calm Before the Storm” showed him pointing from the deck of a warship under dark skies, while another placed him in a futuristic control room directing explosions from orbit as part of a “Space Force”-style scenario. The imagery appeared as Trump continued to warn that military action against Iran could resume if negotiations collapse.

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Familiar Themes, New Format

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Not all of the posts relied on AI. Trump also shared a lengthy defense of renovations to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, accompanied by a graphic claiming, “Our Pool is Bigger than Skyscrapers.” The emphasis on size and superlatives echoed a pattern he has returned to throughout his public life.

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A Message That Raised Eyebrows

Source: MEGA His posts sparked confusion among followers.

One post, however, stood apart from the rest. “I HOPE EVERYBODY AT REDEDICATE 250 IS HAVING A GOOD TIME,” Trump wrote, referring to the May 17 event in Washington, D.C., before adding: “IF THERE IS ANYTHING I CAN DO TO HELP, JUST HAVE OUR BEAUTIFUL, BOTH INSIDE AND OUT, RACHAEL C.D., GIVE ME A CALL.” The message appeared to reference Rachel Campos-Duffy, co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend and wife of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. It was unclear whether the note was intended for a broader audience or meant to be private.

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A Feed That Became the Story

Source: MEGA Donald Trump’s posting spree quickly became a spectacle.