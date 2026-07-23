or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Whitney Cummings' Trump Joke Being Pulled From Kennedy Center Broadcast Became a 'Story About Power': Expert

Photo of Whitney Cummings and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Whitney Cummings said her Donald Trump joke was cut from the Netflix broadcast.

Profile Image

July 23 2026, Published 6:29 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Whitney Cummings says a joke she made about President Donald Trump during the ceremony awarding Bill Maher the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor will not appear when in the stream on Netflix.

Cummings performed June 28 at the Kennedy Center, where Maher was honored with the 27th Mark Twain Prize. On her “Good For You” podcast, she said a Trump joke that initially “stayed in” was later removed.

“I actually heard Trump may come tonight but he couldn’t make it,” Cummings said at the ceremony, adding, “He got caught in s-- traffic.”

Trump has denied knowing anything about Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes and maintains he was never involved in wrongdoing.

Article continues below advertisement

A Censored Joke Becomes the Story

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of The comedian defended the joke while avoiding blame on staff members.
Source: MEGA

The comedian defended the joke while avoiding blame on staff members.

Cummings said she was told to cut the joke, but did not blame Kennedy Center staff. She said they “don’t want to silence anyone,” adding, “It is true that their boss is Donald Trump, so they did their job.”

She said the joke was already public before the taped version was edited.

“It was already in People magazine and Daily Beast... it was already out, it’s already out there,” Cummings said. “But then they said, ‘We need to cut it from the broadcast.’”

Article continues below advertisement

The Streisand Effect Problem

Image of An expert said attempts to suppress jokes often attract greater public attention.
Source: MEGA

An expert said attempts to suppress jokes often attract greater public attention.

“The Streisand effect runs on a simple truth: suppression is an advertisement,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations. “The moment a joke is pulled, it stops being a bit and becomes a story about power, and that story is far stickier than the punchline ever was.”

The Streisand effect describes situations where censorship draws more attention to a subject than it had to begin with. It is named for Barbra Streisand, who filed a lawsuit in 2003 to have an aerial photo of her mansion taken offline, drawing more attention to the photo.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Netflix said the Kennedy Center made the final editing decision.
Source: UNSPLASH

Netflix said the Kennedy Center made the final editing decision.

Netflix said the edit was not its decision.

“While it’s our preference not to cut jokes from anyone’s set, The Kennedy Center has the contractual right to do so,” the streamer said in a statement to Puck.

Who Owns the Narrative

Image of The controversy reignited debate over comedy and censorship.
Source: MEGA

The controversy reignited debate over comedy and censorship.

Cummings said she wanted to “fight” for the joke but did not want staffers to lose their jobs. She also said she was warned Trump “will sue you.”

“Platforms model this as a trade-off between short term controversy and long term churn, but they consistently under-price how a cut signals fear, and fear invites the audience to go looking,” Philip explained.

“For creators and publicists, the decision comes down to ownership: if you clarify, you keep the narrative; if you go silent, you cede it; if you lean in, you can convert controversy into reach, but only if the creator's brand can carry it,” she said. “The worst move is the defensive half measure that pleases no one.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.