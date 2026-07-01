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Bill Maher Gives Donald Trump Blunt Lesson on Surviving Satire at Mark Twain Prize Ceremony

Composite photo of Bill Maher and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Bill Maher mocked Donald Trump during his Mark Twain Prize for American Humor acceptance speech.

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July 1 2026, Published 7:32 a.m. ET

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Bill Maher used one of comedy’s biggest honors to give President Donald Trump a blunt lesson on surviving satire.

The 71-year-old Real Time host accepted the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Sunday at the Kennedy Center, where Trump was not in the room but remained one of the night’s most unavoidable subjects. Comedians including Whitney Cummings, Jay Leno, Woody Harrelson and Trump impersonator Matt Friend referenced the president during a ceremony that unfolded inside a venue still shaped by Trump-era upheaval.

Maher, who has spent years trading insults with Trump, used his own speech to explain why politicians become punchlines.

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Bill Maher’s Advice to Donald Trump

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Image of Bill Maher joked that politicians should stop being funny.
Source: MEGA

Bill Maher joked that politicians should stop being funny.

“Now the president, when he is in attack mode, never fails to say I am part of the lunatic left,” Maher said.

“OK, he’s not wrong that there is one. I’m just not part of it, and I’m sure there is a lunatic right. And when either side gets mad at me because I put them in jokes, jokes that work, my message to them is simple: You want to not get mocked? Stop being funny.”

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Image of Donald Trump remained a recurring topic throughout the ceremony.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump remained a recurring topic throughout the ceremony.

Maher added that laughter exposes what audiences recognize before they admit it.

“When they are ridiculous, they do work, and when people laugh, you’re caught. Laughter is involuntary. It’s people’s inescapable truth detector, whether they want to believe it or not.”

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A Kennedy Center With Donald Trump in the Walls

Image of Jay Leno commented on the Kennedy Center dispute.
Source: MEGA

Jay Leno commented on the Kennedy Center dispute.

The ceremony came as the Kennedy Center continues navigating legal and cultural fallout from Trump’s efforts to rename and reshape the institution. After returning to office in January 2025, Trump fired much of the center’s leadership, installed a board largely made up of allies and was named chairman. His name was added to the building’s facade, prompting a legal fight.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper later ruled that Trump’s name had been illegally added and ordered it removed. The building area once covered by the letters is now shrouded in a tarp.

On the red carpet, Leno called Trump’s moves at the Kennedy Center “hilarious” and about “vanity.”

“It’s not a war,” Leno said. “It’s not people getting killed. It’s not antisemitism. It’s a silly thing covering a name.”

The Fight Over Comedy

Image of Bill Maher defended satire and free expression in comedy.
Source: MEGA

Bill Maher defended satire and free expression in comedy.

Maher also defended Twain’s Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, criticizing efforts to ban the book over racist language he said was used “in the service of mocking racism.”

“The silly purists on the left want to ban it now,” he said, “which just shows that if you hang around long enough and create something important enough, everyone hates you at some point, and that is when you know you are doing it right.”

The ceremony will stream on Netflix on July 21.

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