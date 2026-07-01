Bill Maher Gives Donald Trump Blunt Lesson on Surviving Satire at Mark Twain Prize Ceremony

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Bill Maher used one of comedy’s biggest honors to give President Donald Trump a blunt lesson on surviving satire. The 71-year-old Real Time host accepted the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Sunday at the Kennedy Center, where Trump was not in the room but remained one of the night’s most unavoidable subjects. Comedians including Whitney Cummings, Jay Leno, Woody Harrelson and Trump impersonator Matt Friend referenced the president during a ceremony that unfolded inside a venue still shaped by Trump-era upheaval. Maher, who has spent years trading insults with Trump, used his own speech to explain why politicians become punchlines.

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Bill Maher’s Advice to Donald Trump

Source: MEGA Bill Maher joked that politicians should stop being funny.

“Now the president, when he is in attack mode, never fails to say I am part of the lunatic left,” Maher said. “OK, he’s not wrong that there is one. I’m just not part of it, and I’m sure there is a lunatic right. And when either side gets mad at me because I put them in jokes, jokes that work, my message to them is simple: You want to not get mocked? Stop being funny.”

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump remained a recurring topic throughout the ceremony.

Maher added that laughter exposes what audiences recognize before they admit it. “When they are ridiculous, they do work, and when people laugh, you’re caught. Laughter is involuntary. It’s people’s inescapable truth detector, whether they want to believe it or not.”

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A Kennedy Center With Donald Trump in the Walls

Source: MEGA Jay Leno commented on the Kennedy Center dispute.

The ceremony came as the Kennedy Center continues navigating legal and cultural fallout from Trump’s efforts to rename and reshape the institution. After returning to office in January 2025, Trump fired much of the center’s leadership, installed a board largely made up of allies and was named chairman. His name was added to the building’s facade, prompting a legal fight. U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper later ruled that Trump’s name had been illegally added and ordered it removed. The building area once covered by the letters is now shrouded in a tarp. On the red carpet, Leno called Trump’s moves at the Kennedy Center “hilarious” and about “vanity.” “It’s not a war,” Leno said. “It’s not people getting killed. It’s not antisemitism. It’s a silly thing covering a name.”

The Fight Over Comedy

Source: MEGA Bill Maher defended satire and free expression in comedy.