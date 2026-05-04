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Whitney Leavitt Makes Shocking Reality TV Announcement Following Broadway Run

Photo of Whitney Leavitt
Source: MEGA

Whitney Leavitt announced her departure from 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' on May 3.

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May 4 2026, Published 1:22 p.m. ET

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It’s a wrap for reality star-turned-Broadway rookie Whitney Leavitt, who announced she is leaving Hulu’s Secret Lives of Mormon Wives on Sunday, May 3.

The married mom of three, 32, made the announcement during her final performance as Roxie Hart in Broadway’s Chicago.

TMZ posted video of Leavitt onstage saying, “What is that? Whitney Leavitt announces she’s leaving the cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" to thunderous applause and cheers from the audience.

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Whitney Leavitt’s Reality

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Photo of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast
Source: MEGA

Whitney Leavitt, second from right, revealed her showbiz ambitions.

Her turn began Feb. 2, and broke the musical’s box-office record with the highest weekly ticket sales in its 29-year run.

In an Instagram post Saturday, May 2, Leavitt wrote, “Closing night is tomorrow & I’m just feeling a roller coaster of emotions right now 😭 never let anyone convince you your dream is impossible. Do the work to make it happen ✨I love you guys sm! Thank you for everything!!!! xx- Roxie Hart 💋.”

Leavitt has appeared on all four seasons of the Emmy-nominated reality show about Mormon mom influencers who get involved in a swinging scandal that risks their faith, friendship and reputations. It began in September 2024.

Scandal has followed the cast. Taylor Frankie Paul was involved in two domestic violence incidents with ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen, 33, earlier this year.

The show also stars Jennifer Affleck, Mikayla Mathews, Mayci Neeley, Layla Taylor and Jessi Ngatikaura.

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Big Apple Dreams

Photo of Mark Ballas and Whitney Leavitt
Source: MEGA

'Dancing With The Stars' partners Mark Ballas and Whitney Leavitt appeared on Broadway together in 'Chicago.'

Leavitt and family moved to New York for her Broadway opportunity.

Her casting was announced after she was a semifinalist on Dancing With The Stars, partnered with Mark Ballas, in season 34.

Ballas joined her onstage in Chicago beginning in April and ending with her final show Sunday. He played lawyer Billy Flynn.

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Whitney Leavitt’s Husband Conner Leavitt to Star in Off-Broadway Show

Photo of Whitney Leavitt and Conner Leavitt
Source: MEGA

Conner Leavitt, right, is set to appear off-Broadway in '11To Midnight' this month.

Meanwhile, her husband Conner Leavitt will make his off-Broadway debut in dance-theatre production 11 To Midnight for a limited three-week engagement beginning May 8.

He will join Glee’s Heather Morris and Dance Moms star Nia Sioux onstage.

The play traces the relationships of seven friends one hour before the New Year begins.

Looking to the Future

Photo of Whitney Leavitt and Conner Leavitt
Source: MEGA

Whitney Leavitt and Conner Leavitt moved their family to New York.

Up next, fans will see Leavitt starring in and executive-producing holiday films All For Christmas and All For Love.

Secret Lives of Mormon Lives featured her turn in Chicago during an episode.

It is unknown if Leavitt will appear on the show as a guest star or cast member in season five of the Hulu hit.

Spinoff Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County was announced April 22, and Affleck has been confirmed to join the cast that also includes Salome Andrea, Avery Woods, Aspyn Ovard, Madison Fisher, Ashleigh Pease, McCall DaPron and Bobbi Althoff.

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