'16 and Pregnant' Star Whitney Purvis 'Devastated' After Being Denied Entry to Son's Funeral
16 and Pregnant alum Whitney Purvis missed her son Weston Gosa Jr.’s funeral after showing up late and being turned away, according to a media outlet.
An insider close to Purvis said she came to the Georgia funeral home, where her son was being laid to rest, but was “devastated” to not be allowed inside. They revealed Purvis and her family were asked to leave by the funeral home staff, and no one from her side of the family was allowed to partake in honoring the young boy.
Whitney Purvis Arrived Late
Purvis’ ex Weston Gosa Sr. shared a different version of how things went down. According to him, everyone was told there was a viewing scheduled from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and a service would follow immediately at 4 p.m. He called Whitney to invite her a week prior to the services and told her the event would be monitored and there would be a guest list.
Weston Sr. claims Whitney arrived on the scene at 4:15 p.m., but the doors to the service were already locked. When she was informed she could not enter by the funeral director, Weston Sr. said she got upset.
At 5:10 p.m., Weston Sr. noted Whitney began messaging him, calling him “evil” for not allowing her inside. When she tried claiming she wasn’t on the guest list, he sent her a photo of the list, clearly indicating her name was there. He also shared her mom, aunt and uncle attended the service, as they arrived around 3 p.m.
Regardless of the drama, Weston Sr. and his wife, Amy, purchased a separate urn with some of Weston Jr.’s ashes and gave it to Whitney.
Cause of Death
While the cause of death for Weston Jr. wasn’t initially revealed, Weston Sr. said the death certificate listed him as dying from “natural causes.”
As OK! reported, Whitney confirmed her son had died on June 2, taking to Facebook to share the news.
'So Hard to Write'
“This is so hard to write,” the reality TV alum wrote. “My beautiful son, Weston has passed away. He was only 16 years old. Life is so cruel and unfair. I just don’t understand. Oh my baby is gone and I don’t know what to do with myself. He was so perfect. This is really my worst nightmare come true. How do you go on in life after losing a child? I’m in disbelief, this cannot be happening. I don’t want it to be real. I would do anything just to hold him. Words just can’t describe the pain I am feeling.”