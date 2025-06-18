REALITY TV '16 and Pregnant' Star Whitney Purvis 'Devastated' After Being Denied Entry to Son's Funeral Source: Whitney Purvis/Facebook '16 and Pregnant' star Whitney Purvis was 'devastated' after being denied entry to her son's funeral, a source claimed.

16 and Pregnant alum Whitney Purvis missed her son Weston Gosa Jr.’s funeral after showing up late and being turned away, according to a media outlet. An insider close to Purvis said she came to the Georgia funeral home, where her son was being laid to rest, but was “devastated” to not be allowed inside. They revealed Purvis and her family were asked to leave by the funeral home staff, and no one from her side of the family was allowed to partake in honoring the young boy.

Whitney Purvis Arrived Late

Source: Whitney Purvis/Facebook According to Weston Gosa Sr., Whitney Purvis arrived to her son's funeral after the doors were locked.

Purvis’ ex Weston Gosa Sr. shared a different version of how things went down. According to him, everyone was told there was a viewing scheduled from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and a service would follow immediately at 4 p.m. He called Whitney to invite her a week prior to the services and told her the event would be monitored and there would be a guest list. Weston Sr. claims Whitney arrived on the scene at 4:15 p.m., but the doors to the service were already locked. When she was informed she could not enter by the funeral director, Weston Sr. said she got upset.

Source: Weston Gosa/Facebook Weston Gosa Sr. said he and his wife purchased an urn for Whitney Purvis.

At 5:10 p.m., Weston Sr. noted Whitney began messaging him, calling him “evil” for not allowing her inside. When she tried claiming she wasn’t on the guest list, he sent her a photo of the list, clearly indicating her name was there. He also shared her mom, aunt and uncle attended the service, as they arrived around 3 p.m. Regardless of the drama, Weston Sr. and his wife, Amy, purchased a separate urn with some of Weston Jr.’s ashes and gave it to Whitney.

Cause of Death

Source: Whitney Purvis/Facebook Weston Gosa Jr. was deemed to have died of 'natural causes.'

While the cause of death for Weston Jr. wasn’t initially revealed, Weston Sr. said the death certificate listed him as dying from “natural causes.” As OK! reported, Whitney confirmed her son had died on June 2, taking to Facebook to share the news.

'So Hard to Write'

Source: Whitney Purvis/Facebook Whitney Purvis' son died on June 2.