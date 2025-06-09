REALITY TV '16 and Pregnant' Alum Whitney Purvis Defends Giving Interview After Son's Tragic Death: 'I Don't Have Family to Support Me' Source: Whitney Purvis/Facebook '16 and Pregnant' alum Whitney Purvis defended giving an interview after her son's death.

Whitney Purvis is defending her decision to speak out after confirming her son died on June 2. On June 5, Purvis gave an interview to a media outlet, stating, "I can't distract myself. It's going through my mind constantly. I hate to even pick up my phone. When I'm not crying, I'm just staring at the ceiling. I never wanted to go through something like this. I mean, I know no one does, but you never think it'll happen to you, and I just can't even imagine a future now. I can't imagine going on after this."

Weston Gosa Jr.'s Death

Source: Whitney Purvis/Facebook Whitney Purvis said Weston Gosa Sr. was 'crying' when he called to tell her about her son's death.

She recalled getting a call from son Weston Gosa Jr.’s father, which she at first ignored as they were fighting, but once he texted her 911, she knew to get in contact with him. "When I answered the phone, I could hear him crying before he spoke, and I knew it was going to be bad, and he told me, and I was just in shock," she shared. "He told me everything he knew at that time, and that he would call me back, and I just pulled out of the parking lot and drove home and just screamed in my car, just screamed to the top of my lungs. I didn't want it to be real. I didn't understand what happened."

Why Whitney Purvis Gave an Interview

Source: Whitney Purvis/Facebook Whitney Purvis gave up custody due to her being 'in a very bad place.'

After he comments were posted, people began bashing Purvis, claiming she shouldn’t speak out about her son as she did not have custody of him when he died. “The only reason I did an interview was so his father’s donation account might receive more attention and help with the funeral process,” she wrote in response, referring to a fundraiser Weston Gosa Sr. began to help cover funereal expenses. She also shared she gave custody to Weston Sr. due to her being “younger” and “in a very bad place” in her life.

'A Good Mother'

Source: Whitney Purvis/Facebook Whitney Purvis said she did what was best for her children by relinquishing custody.

“A good mother does what’s best for her children and their father could give them a better quality of life,” she continued. “I don’t have family to support me and didn’t come from money. I was going thru a very traumatic experience at that time that I didn’t know to respond to correctly being so young. I would have loved for things to have been different but I did what I had to do to make sure they didn’t have to struggle w/me during that time.” Whitney’s tried to make great strides in her life, as she graduated college and noted she’s tried her best to “grow into a better adult.”

Source: Whitney Purvis/Facebook The cause of Weston Gosa Jr.'s death has not been determined yet.