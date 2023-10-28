'Who the F--- Did This?': 50 Cent Makes Fun of Madonna's Physique by Comparing Her to a Bug
“👀Who the f--- did this? She’s rich how the hell she didn’t get it fixed 🤨,” he said about her exaggerated behind, adding, “I want the f------ doctor's name right now. I mean d--- it man! LOL.”
The “In da Club” rapper, 48, also included a video of the pop icon, 65, performing at the 02 Arena in London while the camera zoomed in on her back side.
In response to the offensive upload, Madonna’s fans defended her in 50 Cent's comments section.
“You could focus on many good things about Madonna, things that have inspired people for decades but you chose to focus on the superficial and make fun of her body. That attitude speaks worse about you than about her surgeon,” one user penned, while another added, “You trying to sell tickets or something? Need the publicity! I keep getting ads on fb for your ‘show’ that’s desperate, I’ve never listened to you in my life or couldn’t make a single song.”
A third user noted, “Omg. Who are you? no one knows your songs. s=Shut your mouth please,” while a fourth said, “Me wondering who asked? Stop bullying THE QUEEN OF POP. She’s on a world tour celebrating her 40-year long career. Put some respect on this woman. You’ll never be as successful as her. Stay bitter.”
As OK! previously reported, this is not the first time 50 Cent has taken aim at the Grammy winner.
On November 7, the father-of-two shared a screenshot of a publication who showed off Madonna’s latest racy look.
"👀I told y’all grandma was on b------! like a virgin at 64. LOL,” he wrote.
However, this time, the public seemed to be on 50 Cent’s side, writing, “What happened to her face 👽 whole legacy down the drain 😂😂😂😂,” and “Yeah something isn’t right with her."
A few months before this, 50 Cent called out the mother-of-six for another risqué photo.
“I hope she didn’t make her kids take this picture. LOL at 63 somebody tell her to chill out please,” he said at the time.
Though Madonna has not said anything about the criticism as of late, in 2021 she addressed their feud.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend,” she captioned an Instagram Story selfie of the two of them from the early 2000's. “Now you have decided to talk smack about me. I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult.”